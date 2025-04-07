We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.
According to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.
Meanwhile, some cats are naturally smaller than others - with these being the 11 tiniest.
1. Singapura
The Singapura considered the world's smallest breed of domestic, with adults weighing in at as little as 4 pounds, and rarely more than 8 pounds . It's breed known for its big eyes, ticked coat, and playful energy. Affectionate and curious, they thrives on attention - although are a fairly rare breed in the UK. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Munchkin
Munchkins are famous for their short legs due to a genetic mutation. Despite their stature, weighing just 5-9 pounds, they’re fast, playful, and confident. Sadly, the form of dwarfism that makes them teensy also means they can suffer from joint deformities which can reduce their mobility, potentially leading to spinal problems and early onset arthritis. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Cornish Rex
Another tiny furry cutie, the Cornish Rex tends to grow to 5-9 pounds. These cats are real wee acrobats, meaning they always both look like and act like kittens - even in their more advanced years. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Devon Rex
The curly-coated Devon Rex tends to weigh a compact 5-10 pounds and is known for its almost dog-like behaviour. They tend to be mischievous in the best possible way - cheeky and loving. | Canva/Getty Images