Some of the world's smallest breeds of cat.
Some of the world's smallest breeds of cat. | Canva/Getty Images

Smallest Cats 2025: Here are the 11 tiniest breeds of adorable cat in the world - including the loving Singapura 🐱

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:34 BST

It turns out good things really do come in small packages...

We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

According to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

So there’s plenty to think about when it comes to choosing a breed, with some costing more than others, certain types potentially suffering health problems, and others having different levels of affection.

Meanwhile, some cats are naturally smaller than others - with these being the 11 tiniest.

The Singapura considered the world's smallest breed of domestic, with adults weighing in at as little as 4 pounds, and rarely more than 8 pounds . It's breed known for its big eyes, ticked coat, and playful energy. Affectionate and curious, they thrives on attention - although are a fairly rare breed in the UK.

1. Singapura

The Singapura considered the world's smallest breed of domestic, with adults weighing in at as little as 4 pounds, and rarely more than 8 pounds . It's breed known for its big eyes, ticked coat, and playful energy. Affectionate and curious, they thrives on attention - although are a fairly rare breed in the UK. | Canva/Getty Images

Munchkins are famous for their short legs due to a genetic mutation. Despite their stature, weighing just 5-9 pounds, they're fast, playful, and confident. Sadly, the form of dwarfism that makes them teensy also means they can suffer from joint deformities which can reduce their mobility, potentially leading to spinal problems and early onset arthritis.

2. Munchkin

Munchkins are famous for their short legs due to a genetic mutation. Despite their stature, weighing just 5-9 pounds, they’re fast, playful, and confident. Sadly, the form of dwarfism that makes them teensy also means they can suffer from joint deformities which can reduce their mobility, potentially leading to spinal problems and early onset arthritis. | Canva/Getty Images

Another tiny furry cutie, the Cornish Rex tends to grow to 5-9 pounds. These cats are real wee acrobats, meaning they always both look like and act like kittens - even in their more advanced years.

3. Cornish Rex

Another tiny furry cutie, the Cornish Rex tends to grow to 5-9 pounds. These cats are real wee acrobats, meaning they always both look like and act like kittens - even in their more advanced years. | Canva/Getty Images

The curly-coated Devon Rex tends to weigh a compact 5-10 pounds and is known for its almost dog-like behaviour. They tend to be mischievous in the best possible way - cheeky and loving.

4. Devon Rex

The curly-coated Devon Rex tends to weigh a compact 5-10 pounds and is known for its almost dog-like behaviour. They tend to be mischievous in the best possible way - cheeky and loving. | Canva/Getty Images

