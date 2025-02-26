3 . Scottish Fold

Taylor Swift's favourite breed of cat is named after its distictive 'folded' ears caused by a genetic mutation. This is a feline that is so affectionate that it really doesn't like being left alone - preferring to be curled up on or against its beloved owner at all times. If you want a cat that you can leave in the house while you go out to work, this probably isn't the breed for you. | Canva/Getty Images