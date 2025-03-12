1 . Savannah

Originally created by crossing an African Serval and a domestic cat, Savannahs are large, active, and intelligent. Their striking spotted coats, tall ears, and long legs make them resemble wild cats. They are highly energetic and need lots of stimulation. Sadly the cross breeding can lead to unknowns about the temperament and behaviour of the cat and they can become aggressive and territorial which has been known to lead to the death of queens at mating or killing other cats in the neighbourhood if let outside to free roam. They can cost anything from £2,000 to £60,000 depending on their markings and lineage. | Canva/Getty Images