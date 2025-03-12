We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.
It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs, with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.
Acording to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.
Different breeds cost vastly different amounts of money, with some rarer animals commanding jaw-dropping prices.
Of course, there’s no need to shell out a fortune on a cat, with many pets available for adoption from one of the many cat rescue and rehoming centres across the UK.
That said, here are the world’s 13 most expensive breeds of cat.
1. Savannah
Originally created by crossing an African Serval and a domestic cat, Savannahs are large, active, and intelligent. Their striking spotted coats, tall ears, and long legs make them resemble wild cats. They are highly energetic and need lots of stimulation. Sadly the cross breeding can lead to unknowns about the temperament and behaviour of the cat and they can become aggressive and territorial which has been known to lead to the death of queens at mating or killing other cats in the neighbourhood if let outside to free roam. They can cost anything from £2,000 to £60,000 depending on their markings and lineage. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Bengal Cat
Bengals are a mix between domestic cats and Asian leopard cats. They have an exotic, leopard-like spotted coat and are incredibly playful, social, and intelligent. Bengals are high-energy and require interactive playtime. Prices vary depending on their lineage and markings, from £2,500 - £10,000. They suffer from similar issues to the Savannah. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Khao Manee
Known as the 'Diamond Eye' cat, Khao Manees are rare and prized for their pure white fur and striking blue or odd-colored eyes. They are affectionate and intelligent but not commonly found outside Thailand, making them expensive - prices start at around £5,000. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Peterbald
Originating from Russia, the Peterbald is an elegant, hairless breed with a slim, muscular body. They can have a fuzzy coat or be entirely bald. They are known for their affectionate, dog-like nature and enjoy being around people and other pets. They cost around £3,500 - £7,000. In common with other hairless breeds they can be prone to skin problems, sunburn and have reduced insulation. | Canva/Getty Images