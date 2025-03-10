We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs , with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.

Acording to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

But selective breeding has caused problems - something charity Cats Protection are keen to highlight.

A spokesperson explained: “Over the last 200 years, cats have increasingly been bred with distinctive characteristics to make them look a certain way.

“Unfortunately, these distinctive physical characteristics are increasingly becoming extreme and overexaggerated. Extreme physical characteristics can cause serious health and welfare issues.

“Breeds with extreme characteristics are often seen as particularly desirable and breeders can sell them for very large sums of money.

“Certain extreme characteristics of concern are being popularised by celebrities and social media; unfortunately, the public aren’t always aware of the health and welfare conditions of these cats and the pain they may be suffering.”

So, here are 7 of the cat breeds that are predisposed to health problems - and the issues that have been caused by selective breeding.

1 . Bully The Bully, also known as the Dwelf cat or Bambina, is the latest example of a breed with characteristics which impact welfare. A cross between a sphynx and a munchkin cat they suffer from physical deformities, including hairlessness and distorted limbs. These defects, particularly limb deformities (short bowed legs) and abnormal joints are not only painful, but also prevent these cats from carrying out normal behaviours essential for their welfare and their ability to live a good quality of life, such as restricting their mobility.

2 . Scottish Fold These cats are known for their folded ears and 'round' appearance. All breed individuals carry a genetic defect leading to generalised osteochondrodysplasia, an abnormality of cartilage and bone that leads to severe joint deformity and early onset osteoarthritis. Scottish Folds are not recognised by the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy (GCCF) for pedigree registration due to these welfare concerns.

3 . Persian Extreme flat-faced Persians display the brachycephalic features which can lead to protruding eyes which are at greater risk of nonreal injury. They are also likely to get infections (dermatitis) from facial skin folds, compressed airways which cause difficulty breathing and a deformed jaw which can predispose to dental disease - making normal behaviours such as eating and grooming more difficult.