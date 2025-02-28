Hugo made many friends on his adventures - and now his friends will remember him.

The streets of Edinburgh’s West End were Hugo’s roaming ground - and now part of those streets will be forever Hugo.

Hugo, a handsome Arabian Mau, became a firm fixture in the neighbourhood after his owner, Jane Rutherford, adopted him from Doha.

When he went on his long strolls, Ms Rutherford would put a call out on social media looking for her puss if he had been away for longer than usual or had a vet’s appointment to attend.

Soon, it emerged that he had made many friends on his adventures and often hung out around the businesses in William Street - or in other people’s flats.

Hugo visits one of his favourite spots - The Green Room Wine Bar in William Street. | submitted

Tragically, Hugo was knocked over and killed two years ago by a car, which didn’t stop, with his loss sorely felt by those very fond of him.

Now, residents have clubbed together to remember the curious cat on the streets he knew best and have commissioned sculptor Alan Beattie Herriot to create a life-size bronze sculpture of the cat, which will be mounted on a wall in William Street.

Resident Katie Llewellin said: “Before Hugo was killed by a car, there was a lot of chat on the West End business and residents page, which was started during lockdown to connect the community, about him.

“His mum Jane would ask on the page if anyone had seen him when he had a vet appointment or if she hadn’t seen him for a few days. It came to light that he was hanging out in many of the West End businesses and indeed making himself at home in people’s flats in the area.

Hugo gets comfy outside Herbie's takeaway in William Street. | submitted

“People would share a photo on the page and say “he’s here”. There are literally hundreds of posts on the page from him making a guest appearance in shops and businesses over the years. It was a source of excitement when he appeared.

“After he was killed the idea of a sculpture was discussed on the page because he was such a talking point within the community.”

It is hoped the sculpture of Hugo will become another talking point and draw people to the area while potentially attracting new custom to local businesses.

Planning permission is now being sought from Edinburgh City Council for the sculpture.

Alan Beattie Herriot has produced a number of drawings for the piece and the final work will likely depict Hugo lying down on a wall.

The sculptor, whose previous works include Wojtek the Bear in Princes Street Gardens and footballer Denis Law in Aberdeen, said: In a way, Hugo was a bit like Greyfriars Bobby. Although Bobby’s owner died and the story is a little different, he was known in the neighbourhood and the neighbourhood looked after Hugo.

He added: “When you are walking around, it is nice to come across something like this. It is another bit of information about the area and it might bring people into local businesses.”

A brass plaque will be fitted beneath the sculpture and it is hoped, in time, people will be able to click on a QR code to find out further info about Hugo and have the option to donate to an animal charity.

A design for the sculpture of Hugo by Alan Beattie Herriot. The cat will most likely appear lying down in the final piece. PIC: Alan Beattie-Herriot. | Alan Beattie-Herriot.

After Hugo’s death on the road, residents campaigned for new law to compel drivers to stop after hitting a cat.