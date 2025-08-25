Scotland is a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households (and rising) containing at least one four-legged friend.

Across the UK there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, according to the UK Kennel Club, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

It means there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition . - either by buying from a breeder or by adopting from a dog charity such as the Dogs Trust.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that some dogs tend to be more demonstrative in showing their love for their owners.

Of course every individual dog is different, but certain breeds have a well-earned reputation for just loving to snuggle up to their pet parents.

Here are 13 of the most loving breeds of dog.

1 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the UK's - and the world's - most popular dog. One of the many reasons for this is that they are tremendously affectionate towards their owner (and, often, complete strangers). Even if they are not in full-on cuddle mode they'll want to be touching you, even if it's just their paw on your leg.

2 . Golden Retriever What's true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also hold for their close cousin the Golden Retriever, and that's certainly the case when it comes to huge reservoirs of affection. Plus, due to their longer hair they are arguably even more snuggly.

3 . Vizsla Nicknamed 'velcro dogs' due to their desperation to stick to their beloved human like glue - even if that means following them to the toilet - Vizslas are as affectionate as they are energetic. There's nothing they like more than indoor snuggles after a couple of hours exploring the great outdoors.