Cat Behaviour 2025: Expert shares subtle ways cats communicate with their owners

Cats communicate using their tail. | Canva/Getty Images

Here’s how you tell what your cat is thinking.

Cats communicate with their humans in a range of subtle ways.

From a flick of their tail to the way they sleep, experts at pet insurance specialist Healthy Pets , have detailed the subtle ways in which cats can express their feelings and wellbeing.

“Understanding your cat’s behaviour is one of the best ways to build a deeper, more compassionate bond with them,” said Ross Hallifax from Healthy Pets . “Cats may be known for being mysterious, but they’re constantly telling us how they feel - we just need to learn to listen.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Tail Talk

A cat’s tail is like a mood barometer. A high, upright tail often signals a happy, confident cat. In contrast, a puffed-up tail signals fear or surprise, while a low, tucked tail can mean your cat is feeling threatened or anxious. Rapid, side-to-side tail movements can signal agitation or frustration, whereas slow swishing can indicate focus or playfulness.

Recognising these signals, along with other body language cues, can help owners better understand their feline companion.

Vocal Clues

Adult cats rarely meow at each other, and it’s generally a learned behaviour from humans.

A short, soft meow might be a simple “hello,” while louder, persistent meows could mean your cat is hungry, bored, or in need of attention. And of course, that comforting purr usually means contentment, though some cats may also purr when they're unwell or anxious, as a form of self-soothing.

Scent marking

When a cat rubs against you, this can also be a sign of love and trust. By doing this, cats are marking their territory by depositing their scent on you, making you more familiar and reassuring to them.

Cats are heavily reliant on scent, with studies even showing that cats can distinguish their owner's scent from that of a strange.

Ears and eyes

A cat’s eyes will be fully open when they’re alert, excited, or agitated. A cat with their eyes either partially or fully closed are relaxed and comfortable. A slow blink is an affectionate gesture, showing they feel safe with you. Ears forward and pointy can indicate happiness or curiosity, while ears flattened against the head can indicate fear or aggression. Relaxed ears often signal contentment and trust.

Sleeping Positions