My Dog Is Fat: Expert tips on not overfeeding your adorable dog - keeping them healthy and happy

Being overweight can have serious health implications for dogs. | Canva/Getty Images

These tips can ensure your pet stays in perfect shape.

According to the PDSA’s 2024 PAW Report , up to 65 per cent of UK dogs are now overweight.

While feeding isn’t always straightforward, getting it wrong could be affecting your dog’s health.

Feeding is often seen as an act of love between owners and pets, but overfeeding can creep in unnoticed.

In fact, the PDSA report also reveals a disconnect between how vets and owners assess a dog’s ideal weight, suggesting many people may not recognise when their dog is under or over the healthy range.

Breed, size, age, and activity level all affect portioning, which can be overwhelming for new and experienced owners alike.

To help out, Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails.com , has shared his expert advice on how to feed your dog the right way, so you can support their long-term health and wellbeing.

He explains: “Dog foods are often formulated to meet nutritional needs based on size. Large-breed foods, for example, may contain specific calcium and phosphorus levels to support healthy bone development and reduce the risk of conditions like hip dysplasia. Small-breed foods, on the other hand, tend to be higher in protein and fat to meet the higher energy demands of their size or activity levels.

“Puppies require more frequent meals due to their high energy requirements for growth and development. For adult dogs, two meals a day is generally recommended to maintain energy levels and prevent hunger between feeds.

“That said, some adult dogs, particularly those with certain health conditions or specific dietary needs, may benefit from smaller, more frequent meals.

“Nutritional needs vary significantly depending on a dog’s size, age, activity level, metabolism and overall health. It’s important to consider all these factors when planning meals to ensure your dog gets the right amount of calories for optimal wellbeing.

“Tailoring your dog’s diet is key to supporting weight management, digestion, dental health, muscle tone and reducing the risk of preventable conditions.”

Here are a few helpful ways to check your dog is getting the right nutrition:

Watch out for ‘puppy dog eyes’

If your dog seems constantly hungry despite being fed, rule out any underlying medical issues such as diabetes or digestive disorders. These can increase appetite and need to be checked by a vet. If crying or fussing persists, it may be behavioural rather than hunger-related. You may want to consult a professional trainer or your vet for advice on how to manage this.

Stick to a consistent schedule

Feeding your dog at regular times each day helps regulate appetite and digestion. Active dogs or those with higher energy needs may require schedule tweaks or larger portions, if you struggle with this, speak to your vet for guidance.

Keep an eye on their weight

Regularly weigh your dog at home or during vet visits. Sudden weight changes could indicate feeding issues or potential health problems. Better still, ask your vet team how you can ‘body condition score’ your dog. This is a simple at-home method that can help monitor their shape and keep them in tip-top condition.”

Monitor energy levels

Low energy, lethargy, or tiring easily can suggest underfeeding. Conversely, sluggishness or restlessness might point to overfeeding or excess weight. Toy and small breeds have faster metabolisms and may benefit from more frequent meals. Larger breeds like Great Danes or Mastiffs may do better with two smaller meals to aid digestion and reduce the risk of bloat.

