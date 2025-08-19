Can Dogs Eat Fruit? Here are 11 fruits and vegetables that make perfect healthy treats for your pup
Hot weather can especially be hard for dogs and it’s important to keep them hydrated to ensure they stay in optimal health.
While drinking plenty of water is the key solution, there are also a variety of dog-friendly fruits and vegetables that contain lots of essential nutrients to ensure shiny coats and wet noses.
To help out, the experts at dog supplement brand YuMOVE have shared a list of the best delicious and refreshing snacks to try.
Please note that if your dog has special special dietary requirements or digestive health issues it’s worth checking with the vet before adding new foods to their diet.
Here are 11 of the best.
Apples
Apples are a refreshing snack for your dog in the summer months. They are high in Vitamins A and C and dietary fibre, which is great for dogs. Ensure you wash thoroughly, remove the core and seeds (which could be extremely hazardous and cause choking), and cut them into bite-sized pieces for your dog to enjoy.
Blueberries
Blueberries are a low-calorie treat full of fibre and Vitamins C and K. Most berries contain antioxidants and phytochemicals, which are great for dogs. However, be careful which berries. To be safe, stick to blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries as seasonal fruity treats for your dog, but feed them in moderation.
Kiwi
A great summer treat, this tropical fruit is high in water content and can be enjoyed by your dog. However, you must remove the skin and the pit first, as eating the skin could cause an upset tummy. Kiwis are also high in fibre, so ensure to feed them in small amounts and never as a whole fruit.
Mango
Packed with Vitamins A, C, and E, mangos are another tasty, low-calorie snack that your dog can enjoy in the summertime. It is high in natural sugars, so it’s best to feed it to your dog in small amounts.
Oranges
A segment or two of an orange can be a great summer snack for your pup. It's rich in Vitamin C and can provide a healthy energy boost, making it the perfect treat during walks. Just be sure to remove any seeds before feeding.
Watermelon
Watermelon is full of water and provides a crunchy yet satisfying snack for your dog. You must remove the seed and the rind, as this can be extremely hard for your dog to digest, which can cause stomach issues.
Cucumbers
Think of cucumbers as the vegetable version of watermelon. Made up of about 95% water, cucumbers are a great way to help keep your dog cool and hydrated during hot weather. Wash thoroughly and slice into thin, bite-sized pieces. If your dog has a sensitive stomach, consider peeling the skin as it can be a little harder to digest.
Green Beans
High in Vitamin K and Vitamin C, green beans are a great low-calorie snack for any dog looking to lose weight. Serve chilled for a refreshing crunch for your dog to enjoy. As well as something to snack on, green beans are a great addition to a balanced meal.
Cooked potato
Your dog can enjoy a small amount of plain, boiled potatoes as an occasional treat. About 1 to 2 teaspoons for small dogs and up to 1 to 2 tablespoons for larger dogs is recommended. However, don’t feed them to your dog if they’ve been cooked in salt, as too much sodium can be harmful to your dog’s health and can cause dehydration.
Carrots
Carrots are rich in Vitamins A and C, soluble and insoluble fibres, potassium, and beta-carotene. Plus, they can be cooked or raw, and they make a great crunchy snack that can help brush against the teeth to remove plaque and tartar buildup. Just make sure to cut them into chewable pieces!
Courgette
Last but not least, courgettes are one of the best vegetables dogs can consume. They provide essential nutrients like Vitamins A, C, and B6, can be given either cooked or raw, and are great for their digestive health.
