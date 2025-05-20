Different breeds of dog cost very different amounts of money to insure.placeholder image
Dog Insurance Prices 2025: Here are the 10 most and least expensive types of dog to insure - including the Flat-Coat Retriever 🐕‍🦺

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 20th May 2025, 11:53 BST

There’s a surprisingly large difference between the most and least expensive breeds of dog to insure - more than £11 a month.

We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Of course there’s also the practicalities of affordability, with different breeds commanding very difference prices.

There’s always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust.

But for those with their heart set on welcoming a new puppy into their home, it’s worth looking at how much you are likely to be asked to pay.

It’s also important to realise that owning a dogs can be an expensive business on a ongoing basis, including paying for crucial insurance to ensure you’re not left with a huge vet bill should your pup fall ill.

A new study by pet insurance comparison website Pet Insurance Deals used data from Animal Friends to determine which dog breeds command the highest and lowest insurance premiums across more than 150 recognised breeds.

Tom Sadler, Managing Director of Pet Insurance Deals, explained the importance of the findings saying: “With the cost of living still a concern for many households, more people will be basing their decisions based on finances. Unless you’re adopting a dog, it’s important to know that the initial cost of buying a dog isn’t as important as health or dietary care, and often-overlooked expenses like insurance premiums can come as a shock.”

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that will see you paying the biggest - and smallest monthly insurance premiums.

Starting with the most expensive dogs to insure, the Flat-Coated Retrievers had the greatest insurance costs in the study, with the average monthly premium for accident and illness cover reaching £16.03. These gun dogs were first bred in England to retrieve fallen game from both land and water.

Bernese Mountain Dogs resulted in the second highest premiums, coming in at £15.61 per month on average. With £15.58 in monthly premiums. These gentle giants originate in the Bern area of Switzerland and were used to pull carts before becoming adored companion pets.

Taking the final spot when it comes to the most expensive dogs to insure is the Great Dane - costing an average of £15.58 per month in premiums. One of the world's two largest breeds of dog (along with the Irish Wolfhound), the Great Dane is a german breeds descended from dogs that were used to hunt bears, wild boar, and deer.

It costs an average of £15.04 per month to insure a lively Entlebucher Mountain Dog. Like the Bernese Mountain Dog, this is a type of Swiss Montain Dog that was used to herd and guard cattle in the Swiss Alps more commonly now just kept as a family pet. They are also knows as the Entlebucher Sennenhund Entelbucher Cattle Dog.

