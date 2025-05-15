The cost of puppies varies hugely according to their breed.placeholder image
The cost of puppies varies hugely according to their breed. | Canva/Getty Images

Dog Prices 2025: Here are the 10 most and least expensive types of dog to buy as puppies - including the Golden Retriever 🐕‍🦺

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th May 2025, 11:20 BST

How much is that doggy in the window?

We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Of course there’s also the practicalities of affordability, with different breeds commanding very difference prices.

There’s always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust.

But for those with their heart set on welcoming a new puppy into their home, it’s worth looking at how much you are likely to be asked to pay.

The team at puppies.co.uk, one of the UK’s largest dog classified websites, has revealed how much puppies sold for on average on their site throughout 2024.

Here are the ten most - and least - expensive on average.

Starting with the most expensive pups, and the list is led by the adorably-wrinkly Bulldog. They may not be as trendy as their close cousins the French Bulldog, but they command a higher price - an average of £1,672.

1. Bulldog

Second place for priciest puppies goes to the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, with an average price of £1,457. First recognised by the UK Kennel Club in 1945, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is named after King Charles II who loved his spaniels so much he was rarely seen without them. During the English Civil War his father's supporters were named Cavaliers.

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Taking the final podium spot for puppies you'll need deep pockets to afford is the Golden Retriever - they'll cost you an average of £1,420. One of the world's most popular dogs, it was first bred in the 19th century by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks at his Scottish estate.

3. Golden Retriever

The loving Boxer is the most popular dog in the UK from the Kennel Club's working group. Bred from the Old English Bulldog and the now extinct Bullenbeisser, a Boxer puppy costs an average of £1,394.

4. Boxer

