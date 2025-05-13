It’s not even summer yet, but many parts of Scotland are currently basking in sunshine, with temperatures of up to 26C expected in the coming days.
Dog owners are being encouraged to prepare for the warmer days as, while enjoying the sunshine is something both humans and dogs often love, a dog's ability to regulate heat differs from ours.
This is why it is essential for dog owners, especially those new to pet care, to take steps to help their furry companions stay cool and comfortable.
To help out Sean McCormack, the Head Vet at Tails.com, has shared helpful seasonal advice on keeping your dog cool during warmer weather, along with the key signs of heatstroke that every dog owner should be aware of.
Here’s what he had to say.
1. Avoid walking your dog during the warmest part of the day
During hot weather, paved surfaces such as tarmac can become dangerously hot for dogs, potentially leading to painful burns on their paws. In fact, when the air temperature is just 25°C, tarmac can soar to an astonishing 52°C. With forecasts predicting temperatures of 29°C this week, it's best to avoid walking your dog during the warmest parts of the day. Instead, opt for walks early in the morning or later in the evening when it's cooler. If you're unsure whether the ground is safe, try the palm test: place your palm on the pavement, and if you can’t comfortably hold it there for at least seven seconds, it’s too hot for your dog. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Hydration
Whether you're out and about or staying cool at home, one of the most important things for you, your dog, and any other pets is staying properly hydrated. Make sure your dog always has access to fresh water, topping up their bowl regularly, especially if it starts to run low. Whether you use a standard water bowl or a pet fountain, try to place it in a cool, shaded area of your home to help prevent the water from warming or evaporating too quickly. When you're on the move, carry a portable water bowl or a dog water bottle. Many of these bottles come with a built-in lid that doubles as a bowl, making it easy and convenient to offer your dog a refreshing drink wherever you are. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Frozen Treats
Just like us, dogs appreciate a cooling treat on a warm day, and it’s a great way to help them stay hydrated too. While dogs shouldn’t consume regular ice cream, there are plenty of safe and tasty alternatives. Try slicing up some banana and popping it in the freezer, or spread a small amount of your dog’s favourite treat onto a lick mat and freeze it for added enrichment. You can also make simple frozen lollies at home by placing a few pieces of their favourite kibble in an ice cube tray, topping it up with water, and freezing. It’s an easy and affordable pet-friendly way to help your dog cool off while giving them a fun and rewarding snack. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Feed them little and often
When the weather warms up, it's not uncommon for dogs to show a reduced appetite, particularly if they’re spending more time indoors or going on shorter, less active walks that don’t build up the same level of hunger. To ensure they still receive the nutrition they require, consider offering smaller meals more frequently throughout the day. This can make it easier for your dog to eat at a pace that’s comfortable for them in the heat. If you notice more significant or prolonged changes in their eating habits, consult your vet for advice. | Canva/Getty Images