2 . Hydration

Whether you're out and about or staying cool at home, one of the most important things for you, your dog, and any other pets is staying properly hydrated. Make sure your dog always has access to fresh water, topping up their bowl regularly, especially if it starts to run low. Whether you use a standard water bowl or a pet fountain, try to place it in a cool, shaded area of your home to help prevent the water from warming or evaporating too quickly. When you're on the move, carry a portable water bowl or a dog water bottle. Many of these bottles come with a built-in lid that doubles as a bowl, making it easy and convenient to offer your dog a refreshing drink wherever you are.