We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And many of us use the internet to work out which dog is best for us - providing a fascinating insight into which pup we idly dream of owning while surfing the web.

Researchers from puppies.co.uk analysed thousands of ‘aspirational’ internet searches, asking about particular breeds’ lifespans, popular names, cost and temperament.

In doing so they uncovered the true intent and desires of potential dog owners who are still in the dreaming phase before they make a purchase or decision to adopt.

A spokesperson from puppies.co.uk explained: "The research gives a glimpse into the heart of the British public. But these aren’t just impulsive searches - they’re signs of real intent and emotion. People are researching things like temperament, health issues, lifespan, and costs to make sure the dog fits their lifestyle and gets the happy, healthy life it deserves. It’s a positive sign that more and more people are taking the time to understand what it really means to care for a dog. After all, dogs are a lifetime commitment. When you’re thinking about getting a four-legged companion, you need to picture that dog as part of your family. You should never just choose a breed based on looks.”

Here are their 13 most dreamed of dog breeds.

1 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador has been the most popular pedigree dog in the UK - and in the world - for many years now, so it's maybe not surprising that they are the dog most dream of welcoming into their home. They are friendly, loyal and tend to be easy to train.

2 . Golden Retriever Second on most people's doggy wishlists is the gregarious Golden Retriever. Thay share all the positive attributes of the Labrador Retriever, but tend to be slightly larger with lovely shaggy coats.

3 . Dachshund Coming in a range of sizes and hair-lengths, the Dachshund sausage dog has become seriously trendy in recent years. They have a reputation for being a bit naughty and strong minded, but it's pretty much impossible to stay angry at those cute wee faces. They take the final podium position for dream dogs.