It is estimated that around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

One thing to consider is that some fish tend to live considerably longer lives than others - the humble goldfish can live for over 30 years, while the aggressive Betta often won’t reach its third birthday.

Here’s how long 19 of the most popular freshwater tropical fish live for.

1 . Discus Also known as the Pompadour Fish, the Discus is a native of the Amazon River in Brazil and is highly sought after by aquariasts due to the dazzling array of colours different fish exhibit - from vivid orange to metallic turqouise. They are a long-living breed that can be expected to reach 10-18-years-of-age. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Neon Tetra Probably the world's most popular tropical fish, the tiny Neon Tetra originally comes from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. You can expect them to live for at least 5 years. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Guppy Also known as the Millionfish or Rainbow fish and known for their large multi-coloured tails, the Guppy originally comes from northeast South America. They live for 3-5 years. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Platy The bright orange Platy is native to the east coast of Central America and southern Mexico. You can expect them to live for 3-5 years. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales