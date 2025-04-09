Cats can cost a fair amount of cash over their lifetime.Cats can cost a fair amount of cash over their lifetime.
Costly Cats 2025: Here are the 11 breeds of cute cat that cost most to take care of - including the loving Ragdoll

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:23 BST

Insurance and food bills mean that these are the feline friends that will set you back the most over their catty lives.

We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

According to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

So there’s plenty to think about when it comes to choosing a breed, with some costing more than others to buy as kittens, certain types potentially suffering health problems, and others having different levels of affection.

Meanwhile, some cats cost more to look after than others.

Experts at pet accessories shop Fur King analysed data on the initial costs of owning cats and the cost of insurance and food to determine which ones have the highest lifetime costs.

The research started with an initial cost of £322 to cover a bed, toys and an initial course of vaccinations.

Here are the 11 breeds they found cost the most.

Teh most expensive cat to own in the Savannah. A starting cost of £322.00 , insurance of £2,438.10, and £11,572.90 of food equals an overall cost of £14,333.

1. Savannah

Teh most expensive cat to own in the Savannah. A starting cost of £322.00 , insurance of £2,438.10, and £11,572.90 of food equals an overall cost of £14,333. | Canva/Getty Images

Second spot goes to the Australian Mist cat. A combination of starting costs of £322.00, £2,159.46 in insurance and £9,670.08 in food means a lifetime outlay of £12,151.54.

2. Australian Mist

Second spot goes to the Australian Mist cat. A combination of starting costs of £322.00, £2,159.46 in insurance and £9,670.08 in food means a lifetime outlay of £12,151.54. | Canva/Getty Images

The third most expensive cat breed to own is the Norwegian Forest - £11,811.80 made up of £322 in starting costs, £1,383.00 insurance and a food bill of £10,106.80.

3. Norwegian Forest

The third most expensive cat breed to own is the Norwegian Forest - £11,811.80 made up of £322 in starting costs, £1,383.00 insurance and a food bill of £10,106.80. | Canva/Getty Images

Expect the Nebelung cat to set you back £11,318.76 over their life - that's £322 in startup costs, £1,945.56 insurance and £9,051.20 of food.

4. Nebelung

Expect the Nebelung cat to set you back £11,318.76 over their life - that's £322 in startup costs, £1,945.56 insurance and £9,051.20 of food. | Canva/Getty Images

