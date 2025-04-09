We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.
According to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.
So there’s plenty to think about when it comes to choosing a breed, with some costing more than others to buy as kittens, certain types potentially suffering health problems, and others having different levels of affection.
Meanwhile, some cats cost more to look after than others.
Experts at pet accessories shop Fur King analysed data on the initial costs of owning cats and the cost of insurance and food to determine which ones have the highest lifetime costs.
The research started with an initial cost of £322 to cover a bed, toys and an initial course of vaccinations.
Here are the 11 breeds they found cost the most.