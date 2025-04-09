We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

According to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

Meanwhile, some cats cost more to look after than others.

Experts at pet accessories shop Fur King analysed data on the initial costs of owning cats and the cost of insurance and food to determine which ones have the highest lifetime costs.

The research started with an initial cost of £322 to cover a bed, toys and an initial course of vaccinations.

Here are the 11 breeds they found cost the most.

1 . Savannah Teh most expensive cat to own in the Savannah. A starting cost of £322.00 , insurance of £2,438.10, and £11,572.90 of food equals an overall cost of £14,333. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Australian Mist Second spot goes to the Australian Mist cat. A combination of starting costs of £322.00, £2,159.46 in insurance and £9,670.08 in food means a lifetime outlay of £12,151.54. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Norwegian Forest The third most expensive cat breed to own is the Norwegian Forest - £11,811.80 made up of £322 in starting costs, £1,383.00 insurance and a food bill of £10,106.80. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Nebelung Expect the Nebelung cat to set you back £11,318.76 over their life - that's £322 in startup costs, £1,945.56 insurance and £9,051.20 of food. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales