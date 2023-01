Bank holiday dates differ across the UK, meaning that many Scots will enjoy a day off on Tuesday, January 3 while others head back to work.

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the street party for Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh.

As New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday in 2023, the traditional Bank Holiday is on Monday, but in Scotland that extends into Tuesday.

That is because January 2 is also traditionally a bank holiday in Scotland.

The reason for Scotland having an extra day off is linked to the significance of the new year celebrations. Historically, Hogmanay was a bigger celebration in Scotland than Christmas.