1. Scotland was not so ‘Christmassy’ until 1958

Before the Reformation of the mid 1550s, Scotland held Christmas every year as a religious feasting day. However, the crisis of the Catholic Church and ensuing Protestant Reformation in Europe left the Kirk in Scotland suspicious of all things connected to Roman Catholicism which led to the 1640 law which illegalised Yule celebrations. Even after the “Merry Monarch” himself, Charles II, took the throne in 1660 it is understood that Christmas was still frowned upon in Scotland for centuries until it became a public holiday in 1958, but Yule was a pagan holiday celebrated by Celts and Vikings even thousands of years prior to this.

Photo: Alfred Henry Forrester via WikiCommons