As a minority language it’s already difficult to find shows with Scottish Gaelic dubs, which makes Ronia, Nighean a' Mheirlich (Ronja, the Robber's Daughter) a one-of-a-kind find.

Lovers of mythology will appreciate the story that sees the young Ronja explore medieval forests that host many a mystical creature.

Fans of anime will tell you that a show’s dub can make or break it. Typically, the debate falls as to whether or not Japanese or English voiceovers do a better job of compelling audiences, but what about Scottish Gaelic?

Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter is a Japanese animated TV show produced by the likes of Studio Ghibli (who created Princess Mononoke and My Neighbour Totoro) and based on the beloved novel by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren in 1981. It tells the tale of Ronja, the only child of a bandit clan chief set in medieval Scandinavia, a region historically significant to Scotland.

Whether you’re interested in Gaelic or just anime in general, here’s what you should know about the TV show.

"Ronja, the Robber's Daughter" is a Japanese anime that was later acquired by BBC Alba who stream it dubbed in Scotland's minority native language, Gaelic.

What is Ronja the Robber’s Daughter?

Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter is an anime produced by Polygon Pictures, Studio Ghibli, NHK Enterprises and Dwango, it was released in 2014 and later acquired by BBC Alba. It follows the antics of Ronja, the daughter of bandit clan chief Mattis who sets off on adventures in the local forest, discovering ancient ruins and mythical creatures along the way.

Her mischievous nature and curiosity, however, lead her into a variety of situations that force her to adapt and survive - often with aid from her friends and family. It faithfully follows the story of the kids’ book it was based on by Astrid Lindgren who was the talent behind the famous story Pippi Longstocking.

The show was even recognised in the 4th International Emmy Kids Awards in 2016 as one of six winners from the event.

Ronja is the only child of Mattis, the chief of their clan who loves his daughter deeply but (sometimes) is called out on being 'over-protective' of her.

How can I watch Ronja the Robber’s Daughter in Gaelic?

For more information on Ronja the Robber’s Daughter dubbed in Scottish Gaelic check out the BBC Alba website or go to the BBC iPlayer for episodes.

Many people may not know that Scotland has featured in Japanese anime previously with the 1981 title Hello! Sandybell set in the Highlands.

Has Scotland featured in Japanese anime before?

Hello! Sandybell was a short-lived but successful 1981 anime which first aired in Japan before finding its way across Asia, Latin America and parts of Europe. It follows the adventures of a reporter called Sandybell Christie (reminiscent of the Sandy Bell’s pub in Edinburgh) who lives in a small town in the Scottish Highlands.