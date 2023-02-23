2 . Will-o’-the-wisps (Gaelic: Teine biorach i.e, “sharp fire”)

These are spirits that manifest as ghostly flames in the dead of the night in outdoor areas like bogs or marshes. It is often said that their presence is the result of evil spirits who wish to lead unsuspecting travellers off their correct path and into harmful positions, using their light in the darkness to lure them in. Some describe them as “mischievous spirits of the dead” or even “gnomes”, and mentions of their eerie and typically blue flame span multiple cultures.

Photo: Hermann Hendrich (1823) (via Wikimedia Commons)