The public has spoken on plans to charge for access to the 5,000-year-old standing stones site on the Isle of Lewis.

Rising numbers of visitors at the Calanais Standing Stones could “change the atmosphere” at the ancient site and “commercialise” the experience as heritage chiefs consider charging an entry fee to the Neolithic monument for the first time, it has been claimed.

Plans are being explored by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to charge an entry fee to the 5,000-year-old monument on the Isle of Lewis to manage growing demand from tourists and fund conservation of the prehistoric site under its care.

Heritage chiefs are considering the introduction of an entry fee to Calanais Standing Stones for the first time. Picture: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

The proposed entry fee would be split three ways between HES, Urras nan Tursachan (UnT) - the community trust that runs the visitor centre - and a new heritage fund that would support attractions and projects across the Outer Hebrides as more visitors arrive on the island.

A total of 425 people responded to a consultation into the proposals, which ran over a three-month period.

Free access to Calanais for locals, out-of-hours access and specific dates for access were raised as issues. Calanais, which was likely built as an astronomical observatory, has traditionally been popular at key dates on the lunar cycle, including the summer solstice and the major lunar standstill, which will be observed this year.

An interim update from HES, which was sent to those who took part in the consultation, said: “Respondents also highlighted several issues that were important to them, both in relation to the stones themselves and how visitor numbers affected the local community.

“There were concerns around a potential change of atmosphere at the stones, increased commercialisation of the site and the impact of tourism, specifically in terms of how tour groups are managed. This was acknowledged as a motivation for charging or improving visitor management.”

Calanais, which dates to around 2900 BC, attracts 150,000 visitors a year. The figure is expected to rise to around 200,000 by 2030. There is a charge to enter the visitor centre, but access to the stones is free.

By comparison, visitors to Stonehenge pay £28 to enter the site, which attracts 1.3m visitors a year.

The increase at Calanais is partly being driven by the cruise ship market following the arrival of larger vessels at Stornoway Port after the opening of its deepwater harbour this year.

Between 60,000 and 80,000 cruise ship passengers are now expected to dock at Stornoway a year. The heritage fund would also support neighbouring historical sites such as Dun Carloway Broch and the Gearrannan Blackhouses, as visitor numbers rise.

In Orkney, the cruise ship market and changing weather patterns have put added strain on the Neolithic site of the Ring of Brodgar, with erosion an ongoing issue. Erosion has also been a problem at Calanais, where the visitor centre remains closed amid its £10m redevelopment.

The standing stones remain open 24/7 although the centre’s toilets, parking and access route to stones are out of use.

Some respondents to the consultation said steps had to be taken to stop visitors damaging the stones and to ensure the necessary upkeep of paths connected to the site.

The update from HES said some agreed that charging of some kind was necessary to conserve and preserve the stones and ensure the general upkeep of the site.

Those who took part in the consultation - half of which had an address in the Outer Hebrides - said they were most likely to visit Calanais several times of year.

A personal interest in the history of the site and visiting as part of a holiday or for religious or spiritual reasons were also given as common reasons for going to Calanais.

The feedback provided on access, charging and conservation will help shape recommendations for the future arrangements at Calanais standing stones.