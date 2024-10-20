The standing stones were forecast to have 200,000 visitors next year.

It is one of the most significant Neolithic sites in Scotland, and the reason many visitors travel to the island.

But next year, thousands could miss out on visiting the ancient monument due to measures to mitigate the impact of overtourism.

The Calanais Stones, on the Isle of Lewis, attract some 150,000 visitors a year – up from 45,000 in 2019. The number is set to rise to 200,000 by next year.

The Calanais Standing Stones are an extraordinary cross-shaped setting of stones erected 5,000 years ago | Katharine Hay

Erosion has been a problem at the site, where Urras nan Tursachan (UnT), the trust that runs the Calanais visitor centre, has begun a £10 million upgrade to the centre in the anticipation of increased demand.

Building works are currently underway at the site for a new £10m visitor centre | Katharine Hay

The development, however, means next year, one of the two entrances to the standing stones will be blocked to allow the building work to take place.

UnT said it means there will be no public car park, toilets, or other facilities available at the site until the visitor centre reopens in 2026.

To help manage visitor numbers, the trust said it has contacted trade operators to remove Calanais from their itineraries altogether for next season.

A spokesperson for UnT said: “This will ease pressure on the site while redevelopment is underway and ease further erosion. We will be sharing more information for our regular leisure visitors leading up to the 2025 season, but everyone should be aware that access is going to be constrained.”

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) launched a public consultation on introducing an entry fee at Calanais stones to raise money for the care of the site, which closes at the end of this month.

The proposal has been met with resistance by pagans, land access campaigners and some locals. An HES spokesperson said: "We are aware of concerns around erosion due to visitor footfall and climate change. We are actively planning conservation efforts that balance the conservation of the monument with visitor access. Introducing an admission charge will help support these conservation efforts.

“We’re also looking at further visitor footfall management, to support ongoing erosion mitigation efforts.”

Ian Fordham, chairman of UnT, has previously backed the introduction of a fee to the site.

He said: “We are working closely with HES on the creation of a single visitor experience at Calanais, bring the stones and the visitor centre into one paid-for attraction, and consultation is underway on that. This proposal has significant conservation, community benefit and economic impact for the stones and the wider area.

“We understand these changes may cause some temporary inconvenience, but they are necessary to allow the redevelopment to progress efficiently and safely, to ensure the long-term preservation of the Calanais Standing Stones and improve the overall visitor experience in the future.”

The Western Isles Tour Guide Association (WITA) said it will be hosting a meeting in November to discuss the request to drop Calanais from itineraries.

Liz Carmichael, chairwoman of WITA, said: “The WITA is hosting a meeting in November with invited local bodies to facilitate discussions aimed at finding positive solutions for managing safe access to the Calanais Standing Stones while the building of the new Visitor Centre and remedial work at the Standing Stones is underway in 2025.