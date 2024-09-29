The road to the blackhouse village on Lewis was designed for “horse and cart” - but is now deluged by coach parties and rising visitor numbers.

The Scottish Government has been urged to “think again” and help improve a road to a major island tourist site that is under pressure from rising numbers of visitors and cruise ship coach parties.

The single track road to the Gearrannan Blackhouse Village on the Isle of Lewis has endured increased vehicle numbers and subsequent congestion, with one resident describing “horrendous” conditions over the summer months.

It comes as the new deep water port at Stornorway, which is now capable of berthing larger cruise ships, welcomes thousands more tourists to the islands with Gearrannan one of the sites included in day trip itineraries.

Gearrannan Blackhouse Village on the Isle Of Lewis. Picture: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Councillor Ranald Fraser, Conservative member for Sgir’Uige agus Carlabhagh on Western Isles Council, said the port was a “fantastic” development for the islands - but that infrastructure had to keep pace with rising visitor numbers.

This week, following a written parliamentary question and call for funding to upgrade the route, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the Scottish Government had no responsibility for the road, with any improvements in the charge of Western Isles Council.

Cllr Fraser urged Ms Hyslop to reconsider her position and make a “special case” for the road to the village, which was the last group of traditional blackhouses occupied in the Hebrides, given their importance to the islands tourist economy.

He said: “The road leading up to the Blackhouse village was a road really developed at the time of horse and cart. The community council has been doing a lot of work highlighting their concerns to the local authority and parliamentarians over the need for investment in the road.

“You could argue that the epicentre of tourism in the islands is the western side of Lewis. You have Calanais Stones, Dun Carloway broch and Gearrannan all within six miles of each other.

“We would hope that the Minister for Transport could make a special case because of the significance of the blackhouses to the Western Isles tourism economy. We hope that she can reconsider her position. I would like her to come to Lewis during the busy summer season.

“The development of the deep water harbour is one of the most significant in the the islands in my lifetime and perhaps in the past 150 years in the islands. The potential is huge going forward. It is a great asset for these islands - it is just the case of needing the infrastructure to go with it.”

The road, which rises in parts and has no verges in places, needs more passing places to allow traffic to flow more easily, Cllr Fraser added.

Two years ago, a touring coach from the Continent got stuck on the side of the road while trying to let other vehicles through.

One resident who lives nearby, who asked not to be named, said: “It has been horrendous over the summer. The road is so narrow. There are passing places, but tourists don’t know how to use them. There are cruise ships coming in and heavy buses coming down.”

Asked if issues had intensified given the arrival of larger cruise ships, the resident said: “Yes, big time.”

The parliamentary question over funding for the road came from Tim Eagle, Conservative MSP for Highlands and Islands.

Ms Hyslop said Transport Scotland had no responsibility for the road as it was not a trunk road. She said: “It is for locally elected representatives to make local decisions on how best to deliver services to their local communities.”