Sensors are to be fitted at the ancient Calanais standing stones to track visitor numbers ahead of an anticipated surge in tourists visiting the isle of Lewis.

Work is underway at the site of the 5,000-year-old stones, which are thought to be a form of astronomical observatory, to better understand patterns of visitors and predict busy periods.

Already the busiest tourist site on the island, visitors are expected to swell with the arrival of large cruise ships to the new £60 million deep water terminal at Stornoway, which is due to open next year and treble visitor numbers to the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calanais welcomes around 150,000 visitors a year, with the number to rise to 200,000 by 2025. The visitor centre is in the midst of a £6m upgrade, with a proposal to go to Scottish ministers to start charging non-islander an entry fee.

A sensor at Calanais. Other popular heritage and visitor sites in the Western Isles will be fitted with the technology to help manage flows of holidaymakers given car parking and access on often narrow single-track roads can be an issue at the most popular locations. PIC: Mark Stone.

Sensors will be used to gather information about the number of people attending the site at one time, with data collected then displayed via a dashboard where the Calanais team can monitor numbers as the clock up. If the site is particularly busy when cruise passengers arrive at the harbour, for example, they could be advised to visit the attraction at a quieter point of the day.

Mark Davies, project manager of the Calanais 2025 project, said: “The Calanais Stones are a must-see for visitors to the island and while the site has coped with large visitor numbers, car parking is often limited.

"We have an opportunity to better manage the peaks and troughs throughout the day. Visitors to the islands bring fantastic opportunities for the local community and businesses, but it is important that we ensure they have the best possible experience while here and we have the infrastructure and capacity to make their visit memorable.”

Calanais standing stone in Lewis is expecting a surge in visitor numbers with sensors fitted at the ancient site to track numbers and manage patterns of holidaymakers. PIC: Mark Water.

The technology has been developed by CENSIS – Scotland’s innovation centre for sensing, imaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies – in partnership with Highlands and Islands Enterprise area team on Lewis, the HIE Innovation team and the Outer Hebrides Cruise Forum.

Ally Longmuir, business development manager at CENSIS, said: “The aim of this project is to help the Calanais team gain a better understanding of visitor numbers at one of its most popular attractions, enabling businesses to plan ahead for staffing, stock and opening hours. This technology can provide accurate real-time data that will undoubtedly support the booming tourism industry in the islands, and we’ve seen success from similar initiatives in the past involving sites on the West Highland Way.”

It is expected sensors will be installed at other sites across the islands to manage visitor numbers at key locations, which include Gearrannan Blackhouses in Lewis and Luskentyre Beach in Harris, both which struggle with road access and parking.

John Mackenzie, senior development manager of innovation at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said the Calanais project was a “great example” of technology being used to maintain the visitor experience while managing infrastructure and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad