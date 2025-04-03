Rare chance to work at standing stones on Scottish island as Neolithic wonder transformed

Nice place for an office.

For 5,000 years, they have struck wonder in all who see them.

Now, those managing the Calanais Standing Stones are looking for staff to play a “pivotal role” in the next chapter at the Neolithic wonder on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

Calanais Standing Stones on the Isle of Lewis is one of the great Neolithic sites in the west of Europe. | AFP via Getty Images

Calanais is undergoing a £6 million upgrade, with a new visitor centre being built amid rising numbers of tourists visiting the heritage site. It is the “biggest transformation in 5,000 years” at the stones, which are believed to have been built as a type of astronomical observatory.

A total of 20 jobs will be created over the next three years at Calanais in the “biggest and most exciting recruitment drive ever”, the statement from the charity said.

The organisation is looking to build a team of people from a variety of career backgrounds and skillsets.

The first three key positions have been advertised, with a heritage manager, a general manager and a digital engagement officer now sought.

A statement from Urras Nan Tursachan, which has operated the visitor centre for 30 years, said: “It’s not just our mesmerising Standing Stones that stand tall. Everyone that joins our team can stand tall by trusting in an organisation with unwavering belief in our vision.

“We want to illuminate our past, our present and our future, and by setting the Calanais Stones in their broader context, we will unlock the narrative of the site and reveal its compelling story to all.

“ We will inspire our audiences to experience, understand, enjoy – and be transformed by this precious and compelling legacy.”

Calanais dates to around 2,900BC and was in use for around 1,400 years as an important place to gather and witness celestial events. A lunar standstill is due to be observed on June 12.

So important is the lunar standstill to Calanais and its story the entire complex stone monument was re-orientated around 2,500 BC to align it to the event.