3. Addressing the Haggis

Haggis is the Scottish dish which is traditionally served to guests on a silver platter. Usually a procession of people, including the cook, bring the haggis to the table as music plays and guests clap along to the tune. After the Haggis has been placed down the music settles and everyone sits down before someone recites Burns’ piece ‘Address to a Haggis’ which was written by the poet to capture his love of the dish. At the point the line ‘His knife see Rustic-labour dight’ is said by whoever is addressing the Haggis that person then slices it open.

Photo: Bruce MacRae via Flickr