30 of Scotland’s Punniest Shops and Business names to make you chuckle, Thistle do nicely…
If you are ‘kilt-y’ of charge of enjoying a good Scottish pun then you’re in the right place as Scots are famed for their witty sense of humour and these businesses in Scotland prove it.
Scots are well-known for their wordplay, even the English language features many everyday words with totally different meanings in Scotland - including seemingly innocent ones like ‘tube’ or ‘winch’.
As the country combines humorous wordplay with our own languages like Scots to create hilarious outcomes, the pun-nacle of these witticisms can be found all over the country’s shops and businesses that you casually happen upon.
If, for example, you visited Scotland but didn’t get the chance to hunt Nessie then don’t worry about it, who needs Loch Ness when you’ve got Wok Ness available for all lovers of Chinese cuisine in Edinburgh.
With other glorious examples like ‘Curl Up and Dye’ hairdressers or ‘Spex Pistols’ optical boutique, there’s a pun for any kind of buyer in Scotland - here are 30 punny Scottish shops and business names.