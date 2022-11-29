If you are ‘kilt-y’ of charge of enjoying a good Scottish pun then you’re in the right place as Scots are famed for their witty sense of humour and these businesses in Scotland prove it.

Scots are well-known for their wordplay, even the English language features many everyday words with totally different meanings in Scotland - including seemingly innocent ones like ‘tube’ or ‘winch’.

As the country combines humorous wordplay with our own languages like Scots to create hilarious outcomes, the pun-nacle of these witticisms can be found all over the country’s shops and businesses that you casually happen upon.

If, for example, you visited Scotland but didn’t get the chance to hunt Nessie then don’t worry about it, who needs Loch Ness when you’ve got Wok Ness available for all lovers of Chinese cuisine in Edinburgh.

With other glorious examples like ‘Curl Up and Dye’ hairdressers or ‘Spex Pistols’ optical boutique, there’s a pun for any kind of buyer in Scotland - here are 30 punny Scottish shops and business names.

1. Thistle Do Nicely We hope thistle bring you a chuckle! This tourist shop can be found in the heart of Scotland's capital city, Edinburgh, and they chose well with it since the thistle is Scotland's national flower. Photo: via Cory Doctorow (Flickr) Photo Sales

2. Florist Gump Run Florist, Run... As in 'run' a popular business that specialises in beautiful flowers which can be found in Glasgow. Photo: via Twitter (Masters of Naming) Photo Sales

3. The Codfather Did you hear about that violent crime that took place at The Codfather chippy in Glasgow? Something fishy about a guy who 'battered' someone. Photo: Submitted Photo Photo Sales

4. Aff Yer Heid Gents' Barber In Scotland, if you say someone's "aff their heid" (off their head) it's like calling them crazy - but in this case it's just having a nice trim, and you WOULD be 'aff yer heid' to not go for such a quality establishment. Photo: via Billy McCrorie (Geograph) Photo Sales