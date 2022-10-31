2. Cait Sith (Cat Fairies)

Cait Sith, known as “cat fairies”, are described as cats that are slender yet large like dogs, with a trademark white patch on their chests. It was thought that they would steal the souls of the unburied dead and so they would prey on locations where bodies were prepared prior to funerals. Curiously, it walked on all fours nearby humans, yet stood on its hind legs when it was not being watched. This connects to the theory that Cait Sith are witches that can transform between cat and human form. This transformation could only happen nine times before the cat form became permanent, perhaps a reference to cats’ nine lives.

Photo: John. D Batten (1894) (via Wikimedia Commons)