These four firms have signed up to help Scotland's space sector skyrocket
Scotland’s space sector has been given a major catalyst with the creation of a group of prestigious organisations expected to be key in strengthening the nation's position in the sector globally.
The Scottish Space Network has announced the appointment of its first wave of founding partners, including commercial law firm Burness Paull, innovation expert Eureka!Europe, Scottish accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael, and international intellectual property specialist Marks & Clerk. Additional partners are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
The move comes in the wake of the news that Scotland’s space sector is set to receive a £10.9 million boost from the UK Government, and against the backdrop of the industry predicted to by 2030 have created more than 12,000 jobs, and reached revenue of £4 billion.
It is hoped that the new founding partners will help drive innovation, develop entrepreneurial companies, and deliver commercial success for the Scottish space industry, driving forward the national ambition to become a leading location for end-to-end space technology and services. A programme of support activity and resources is to be progressed and rolled out over the next 12 months.
Callum Sinclair of Burness Paull stated: "With Scotland at the heart of the UK’s space industry, we’re very excited to join the Scottish Space Network as a founding partner, and play our part in helping the sector realise its ambitions. From advising growing businesses creating world-class tech, to being involved in the development of the Sutherland Spaceport project, we’ve long been part of the ecosystem providing legal advice across a range of business areas."
Jim Lockhart of Johnston Carmichael commented: "The space sector in Scotland is a hugely exciting one, and it feels like a natural evolution for us as a country to be so heavily involved. As a firm, we are looking forward to working with the Scottish Space Network, and doing our bit to support the ecosystem."
Speaking from the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, Dr Andy Campbell, founder of the Scottish Space Network, which last month revealed its partnership with New York-based adviser Sustainable Alpha, welcomed the new founding partners. “This collaboration marks a significant step towards achieving our mission of fostering innovation, attracting investment, and nurturing talent within the space industry,” he said.
