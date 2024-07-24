Former Virgin Atlantic boss to headline Glasgow space expo

The major space event will be held in Glasgow in September

The former president of space flight firm Virgin Galactic is to headline a major space event in Glasgow that will showcase Scotland’s world-leading role in the industry. Space-Comm Expo Scotland has unveiled a world class line-up of keynote speakers for the September event from across government, aerospace, defence and academia for the biggest space industry event ever held in Scotland.

Hosted by Will Whitehorn, who worked at Virgin Atlantic until 2010 and is also chancellor of Napier University, the conference will also feature Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, and David Parker, the European Space Agency's space exploration director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expo shines a spotlight on space as one of Scotland’s most dynamic growth industries. Scotland is home to more than 150 space companies and 80 aerospace firms and supports nearly one fifth of all UK space sector jobs.

Scotland builds more small satellites than anywhere else in the world after California and has plans for vertical launch before the end of 2024 and ambitions to become Europe's leading space nation.

The speaker programme includes discussions on spaceports, launch capabilities, satellite manufacturing, downstream data, AI, cyber security, space law, investment, skills development and space sustainability.

Mr Whitehorn, executive chair of Space-Comm Expo, said: “What we are seeing today is an absolute explosion of innovation. We have reached a point where humanity is now totally reliant on the space industry. In Scotland, the sector is thriving and one of the fastest growing in Europe.

He added: “Scotland is famous for world-class downstream capabilities and technology for deep space missions. Glasgow is a world leader in satellite construction. Scotland is home to the world’s newest spaceport in the Shetland Isles and is at the forefront of UK and European launch ambitions.”

Space-Comm Expo Scotland takes place on September 11 and 12 at the SEC in Glasgow.