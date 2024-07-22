The 'exciting' £11m boost for space rocket launch plans on a Scottish island

The largest funding allocation will go towards the spaceport rocket launches planned for Unst

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will represent the first site to ever carry out vertical rocket launches in the UK - and now a ground-breaking project on one small Scottish island has received a major funding boost.

The SaxaVord spaceport based on Unst, at the northern-most point of the Shetland Islands, will benefit from an overall £10.9 million boost to space projects across Scotland.

The facility will start orbital launches later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the funding allocation, a total of almost £5m will go towards a sub-orbital rocket test by German company HyImpulse at the spaceport. A separate Glasgow-based project to further develop technology to supply weather forecasting data has received £3.5m.

It comes as the UK government pledged £33m overall for more than 20 space projects, with the money coming from the UK Space Agency’s national space innovation programme.

The Unst base will be the first fully-licensed spaceport in Western Europe able to launch vertically into orbit. The facility permits up to 30 launches a year, that will be used to take satellites and other payload into space.

An extra three ‘kick starter’ projects across Scotland will share in £2.4m in funding between them. The projects include a feasibility study into whether plasmas and microwaves could be adapted for space applications, specifically lunar exploration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: "This is an exciting time for the Scottish space sector as we look forward to the first satellite launch from SaxaVord in Shetland later this year. The burgeoning industry plays a vital role in our economy and employs thousands of people across the country. It was fantastic to meet with some of them here and hear about their pioneering plans which could be a key driver for growth, jobs and investment in Scotland.

"Scotland is a major player in the international space industry and I am delighted the UK government is continuing to back the sector with £10.9 million in funding for these five Scottish projects."

The spaceport received its “range control” licence in April from the regulator as it prepares for its first launch this year.

The facility on Unst has been given permission by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to clear and control the “downrange” zone during launches. It means the CAA is confident the spaceport can keep maritime and aviation traffic secure when rockets blast off from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spaceport includes three launch pads and a hangar for assembling rockets.

While Cornwall Spaceport became the UK’s first licensed spaceport, SaxaVord’s licence allows it to host vertical launches rather than horizontal launches of rockets carried by aircraft.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “These new projects will help kick-start growth, create more high-quality jobs, protect our planet and preserve the space environment for future generations.

“They go to the heart of what we want to achieve as a national space agency that supports cutting-edge innovation, spreads opportunity across the UK and delivers the benefits of space back to citizens on Earth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad