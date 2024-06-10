This new tie-up aims to land investment boost for rocketing Scots space sector

From left: Ross Hamilton of Sustainable Alpha and Andy Campbell of Scottish Space Network. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to position Scotland as a global leader in space innovation and funding.”

Scotland’s booming space sector has been given a significant boost in the form a new transatlantic tie-up to catalyse investment opportunities.

The Scottish Space Network, which aims to foster collaboration in the industry, has teamed up with New York-based data analytics and investment advisory firm Sustainable Alpha ultimately aiming to ensure Scotland reaches its potential to offer a full end-to-end service, unlocking alliances and new markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what is billed as a first for the sector in Scotland, the collaboration will initially focus on identifying the funding needs of the fast-growing industry and developing a comprehensive investment strategy, also seeking to open up relevant opportunities for the industry across the UK and globally.

The Scottish Space Network said it comes as the sector north of the Border is expected to rocket, with revenue projected to reach £4 billion within the next six years and create more than 12,000 jobs by 2030, taking the national headcount to about 20,000. It also pointed out Forres-based rocket manufacturer Orbex recently securing nearly £17 million in Series C funding, for example.

Dr Andy Campbell, founder of the Scottish Space Network, stated: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to position Scotland as a global leader in space innovation and funding. By combining our deep understanding of the local space ecosystem with Sustainable Alpha's extensive investment network and expertise in venture capital, we are committed to securing investment solutions that will drive technological advancements and economic growth in the sector in Scotland and globally."

Ross Hamilton, founder of Sustainable Alpha, said: "We are excited to collaborate with the Scottish Space Network to drive investment opportunities for the Scottish space sector. The global space supply chain is evolving and innovating quickly, so it’s imperative that we look across the UK, Europe and internationally to understand the best-in-class solutions and where Scottish companies can be world-class leaders in the global ecosystem.”