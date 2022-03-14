Social enterprise creating workspace boost at new Dundee innovation park

The Circle, which rents work and event spaces to social enterprises, charities, and community groups, has announced it is moving into the new Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in Dundee where it will lease almost 7,000 square feet of space.

The facility will add to its existing sites at Dudhope Castle in Dundee and Westwood Business Centre in Glasgow’s Easterhouse, and bring the total amount of space it manages across the two cities up to around 50,000 sq ft.

The expansion comes amid a significant recent increase in the number of businesses registering as social enterprises and The Circle said many are looking at new ways of operating and sharing premises with like-minded organisations.

Dudhope Castle is now full, and the number of tenants at Glasgow’s Easterhouse has more than doubled in the seven months since The Circle took on the building.

Kirsty Thomson, founder and chief executive of The Circle, said there is a growing demand for “flexible, accessible, fair-rent” workspaces across Scotland.

“The Circle’s move to MSIP Dundee represents an important stage in our development as we work to meet this demand. This is a fantastic opportunity to develop this innovative site for use by community groups, charities and social enterprises.”

The workspaces at the MSIP – which will be located in the former Michelin factory’s recreational club, known as the Mac Club – will be available with flexible, no-deposit, short-term leases. The Circle will also work with Invertay Housing to create extra office pods at the site.

Tenants who have already signed up to move into The Circle at MSIP include charities Togs for Tots and Partners in Advocacy.

The Circle is also behind a social entrepreneurship training programme, The Circle Academy, a 12-week online programme for individuals, start-ups and organisations who want their business to have a social impact, while operating in a commercially sustainable way.

The academy is an accredited programme focused on developing skills in business planning, governance, finance, marketing, funding and pitching – with a social impact.

Collaboration

The MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council, and Scottish Enterprise, created to generate economic growth in Scotland and support a fair and just transition to a net-zero economy. The 32-hectare site offers flexible workspace, an innovation campus, a Skills Academy, and business support.

Greig Coull, chief executive at MSIP, said: “This is a really exciting time for The Circle, with ambitious future plans, and I’m pleased that MSIP can be one small part of that.

“The impact The Circle has already made and will continue to make on Dundee and those that live here is incredible. There is strong community interest in the space that was formerly the recreational club. I’m sure our local community will be pleased to see the space being put to good use with The Circle breathing new life into it.”

The Dundee expansion comes less than a year after Circle Scotland expanded its operations to the Westwood Business Centre. Tenants include social enterprise Glasgow Sling Library, and charities Action for Children and Barnardo’s.