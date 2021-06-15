Dundee social enterprise Circle Scotland to launch into second Scottish city

The organisation is taking over the Westwood Business Centre in Easterhouse, Glasgow and plans to open its doors to the community and local businesses later this summer.

The Circle launched its Dundee hub in 2016, initially offering affordable offices, co-working space, community spaces and meeting and event spaces. It also provides consultancy and business support as well as a training programme for social entrepreneurs known as The Circle Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder and chief executive Kirsty Thomson said: “We’ve always wanted to run hubs in multiple locations and now, after operating in Dundee for almost five years, we’re confident that we have created a model we can replicate. We’re very excited for this next step in our development and to expand our community.”

The organisation is taking over the Westwood Business Centre in Easterhouse, Glasgow and plans to open its doors to the community and local businesses later this summer.

The organisation said it was working in partnership with Glasgow City Council as part of the Space for Growth scheme – a set of initiatives provided by the council and City Property to offer assistance to start-up businesses, social organisations, creative organisations and community groups in gaining affordable accommodation.

In line with the Dundee hub’s offering, the Glasgow operation will provide a range of affordable office space as well as meeting and event spaces for hire, and space for community events. Bosses are recruiting people from the Glasgow area to join the team.

Councillor Angus Millar, depute convener for inclusive economic growth at Glasgow City Council, said: “It is fantastic that the council’s partnership with The Circle as part of the Space for Growth programme has resulted in the group taking over the Westwood Business Centre.”

A message from the Editor: