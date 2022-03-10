Young Enterprise Scotland creating facility to help budding young entrepreneurs have 'Square Go' at success

The organisation, which fosters enterprise and financial education, said the initiative, known as Square Go and located at its Rouken Glen HQ – is its flagship project for 2022.

The venture will be “built on the lines of a village square”, and bridging the gap between idea-development and starting up, providing free safe, collaborative spaces and access to business resources to support those aged 16 to 30 who are ambitious to build their own business ventures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, Square Go will provide employment opportunities, personal development and enterprise learning for young people who might otherwise feel excluded from an entrepreneurial career, added YE Scotland, which also recently announced that its #FemaleBoss initiative is heading to schools.

The Square Go project is scheduled to be up and running by this August, and has been supported through the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme fund with a £60,000 grant from East Renfrewshire Council. Other key contributors to the project include East Renfrewshire Renewable Energy Fund, DM Thomas Foundation, and Asda.

YE Scotland chief executive Geoff Leask said: “We have long wanted to provide a space which breaks down the barriers to entry into business for young people and provides them with an opportunity to work on their dreams to turn them into a reality. Now in our 30th anniversary year we have the opportunity to do just that.

“Our new village square at Rouken Glen will nurture business ideas and support young entrepreneurs to literally have a ‘Square Go’ at bringing their ideas to life. We will support them on their enterprise journey, looking after their wellbeing as they navigate the challenges of setting up in business.

The aim is for Square Go to provide free safe, collaborative spaces and access to business resources to help budding entrepreneurs aged 16 to 30. Picture: contributed.

“We understand the fundamental challenges faced by young people and the barriers they create for young people gaining meaningful employment and starting up enterprises. Offering young people, whatever their background or academic ability, the chance to develop through practical learning and enterprise works has never been more important. Square Go is a new phase of development for us, and we look forward to exciting times ahead.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.