The Circle secures government funding to help nurture next generation of social entrepreneurs

Social enterprise The Circle has been awarded government funding to provide subsidised places on a social entrepreneurship training programme.

By Scott Reid
Friday, 27th August 2021, 12:30 pm
Circle Academy manager Jenny McCarthy: 'This is a great opportunity for us to help people build organisations that can make a long-lasting impact and to support with the recovery and rebuilding of the third sector.' Picture: Yulia Skulskikh
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The funds injection from the Scottish Government will go towards the provision of 25 subsidised places, aimed at giving business and social entrepreneurship training to young people under 30, people in rural communities and those working in the environmental space.

The training, given by The Circle Academy, is a 12-week online programme for individuals, start-ups and organisations who want their business to have a social impact, while operating in a commercially sustainable way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The academy is an accredited programme focused on developing skills in business planning, governance, finance, marketing, funding and pitching - with a social impact.

The Circle, which operates in Dundee and Glasgow, said participants will graduate with a business plan and a marketing strategy. They will also have the chance to receive an SCQF level 7 qualification in social entrepreneurship, and the opportunity to pitch for investment for their business.

Academy manager Jenny McCarthy said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer these free spaces thanks to the support of the Scottish Government. This is a great opportunity for us to help people build organisations that can make a long-lasting impact and to support with the recovery and rebuilding of the third sector.”

Scottish social justice secretary Shona Robison said: “The Circle Academy has a reputation for developing the skills and experiences of our social entrepreneurs and we look forward to seeing them progress as their businesses and enterprises launch and grow.”

Read More

Read More
Dundee social enterprise Circle Scotland to launch into second Scottish city

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.