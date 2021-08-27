The Circle secures government funding to help nurture next generation of social entrepreneurs

Circle Academy manager Jenny McCarthy: 'This is a great opportunity for us to help people build organisations that can make a long-lasting impact and to support with the recovery and rebuilding of the third sector.' Picture: Yulia Skulskikh

The funds injection from the Scottish Government will go towards the provision of 25 subsidised places, aimed at giving business and social entrepreneurship training to young people under 30, people in rural communities and those working in the environmental space.

The training, given by The Circle Academy, is a 12-week online programme for individuals, start-ups and organisations who want their business to have a social impact, while operating in a commercially sustainable way.

The academy is an accredited programme focused on developing skills in business planning, governance, finance, marketing, funding and pitching - with a social impact.

The Circle, which operates in Dundee and Glasgow, said participants will graduate with a business plan and a marketing strategy. They will also have the chance to receive an SCQF level 7 qualification in social entrepreneurship, and the opportunity to pitch for investment for their business.

Academy manager Jenny McCarthy said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer these free spaces thanks to the support of the Scottish Government. This is a great opportunity for us to help people build organisations that can make a long-lasting impact and to support with the recovery and rebuilding of the third sector.”

Scottish social justice secretary Shona Robison said: “The Circle Academy has a reputation for developing the skills and experiences of our social entrepreneurs and we look forward to seeing them progress as their businesses and enterprises launch and grow.”

