Scottish textiles firm with customers including Louis Vuitton secures prestigious Olympic contract

Team GB canoeing team members Mark Ratcliff, Kimberley Woods, Adam Burgess, and Mallory Franklin, with Alexander Manufacturing's Nadia Alexander in the tartan jacket. Picture: Sam Mellish.

“Each stitch embodies our passion for design, and our commitment to showcasing the heritage of Scottish textiles.”

A Cumbernauld-based firm that says it is one of the last remaining luxury garment factories in Scotland with customers including Louis Vuitton and Maison Margiela has been selected by Team GB to provide the nation's athletes with formal wear ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games that starts in July.

Alexander Manufacturing, home to the original Mackintosh coat-makers, has been tasked with crafting bespoke men's and women's formal wear for up to 350 athletes to be worn at select formal events, with each hand-tailored suit and shirt made using “the finest British textiles, woven with tradition and quality from McNaughton's Perth cloth”.

It said it has chosen to dress the athletes in 100 per cent Scottish woven lightweight wool, with garments meticulously assembled in Cumbernauld by its craftspeople, and the prestigious deal has seen it support local mills and manufacturers around the UK to bring it to fruition, and has chosen to work with Morjas Footwear, for example.

Nadia Alexander, founder of Alexander Manufacturing and whose business interests also include Glasgow boutique Pampas, said: "It's a real honour to dress Team GB. Each stitch embodies our passion for design, and our commitment to showcasing the heritage of Scottish textiles. We're creating more than just formal wear; we like to think that we are weaving the spirit of Great Britain into every Team GB garment."

Tim Ellerton, Team GB's commercial director, said, "The Olympic Games are the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet, and while all eyes are on Team GB athletes as they prepare to compete, they continue to represent their nation at a range of events on their return from the Games too. We're pleased to be working with Alexander Manufacturing to ensure they look and feel their best, wherever they are."