Returning Scottish Open champion Rory McIlroy could sample wares of Scots distiller behind event's official gin

“Our gin was born in St Andrews, the home of golf… [this] is a huge moment for the brand.”

Rory McIlroy could be among famous golfers given the chance to sample the wares of an independent distiller based in the sport’s birthplace St Andrews after it was selected to be the official gin of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

Returning champion McIlroy is set to be joined by stars including home hero Robert MacIntyre and their fellow Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood when the tournament, one of the biggest in Europe, begins on July 10 at the Renaissance Club just outside North Berwick.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Eden Mill says it will be helping attending golf fans get in the swing of things with serves from its portfolio of coastal gins inspired by the flora from the east coast of Scotland. The spirits firm’s offering includes its Golf Gin, which takes its botanical inspiration from St Andrews links courses, and drinks on offer will include an Eden Mill G&Tee stirred with Mediterranean tonic, mint, and blackberry, and the Eden Mill Love Gin Spritz made with pink grapefruit soda and garnished with fresh raspberries.

Eden Mill welcomes been selected to provide the official gin of 'such a prestigious golf competition'. Picture: contributed.

Eden Mill’s soon-to-be-completed distillery is located just seven minutes from St Andrews and is due to start production later this year, opening its doors to visitors from spring 2025. The brand, in which Edinburgh-based specialist investor Inverleith LLP took a majority stake in 2022, recently launched a new gin and whisky experience in the five-star Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Premium Korean car manufacturer Genesis is the headline sponsor of the golf tournament, and Eden Mill said that following a collaboration with the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles earlier this year, it built on this by partnering with the Genesis Scottish Open as the brand increases its foothold in the golf sector.