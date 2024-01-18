Luxury Perthshire fashion retailer expands with takeover of renowned Glasgow boutique

Murray and Nadia Alexander of Alexander Manufacturing and Oliami. Picture: Nate Cleary

A luxury fashion business based in the heart of Perthshire has expanded its footprint with the acquisition of a renowned Glasgow boutique.

Pampas, which is located on Hyndland Road in the city’s West End, has been bought by Auchterarder-based Oliami, founded by Nadia Alexander, on undisclosed terms. Pampas has been an integral part of the Glasgow fashion scene for more than three decades and is recognised as one of Scotland’s premier independent luxury boutiques.

The new-look “Pampas by Oliami” store is due to reopen its doors at the end of January and will include collections from Herno, Harris Wharf, Rotate, Remain by Birger Christensen as well as Scottish knitwear from Begg & Co and Hawico. The shop will also feature BearCo, a collection produced by Alexander Manufacturing, which operates out of Cumbernauld and is seen as a standard-bearer of Scottish artisanal skill and tradition in the high-end fashion industry.

Alexander said: “This acquisition is more than an expansion; it’s a deepening of our devotion to Scottish craftsmanship, sustainability and fashion. We’re not just acquiring a store - we’re embracing a brilliant legacy built over many years that aligns perfectly with our passion and vision for creating modern luxury that values people and the environment. It’s an important time for Alexander Manufacturing as we bring the best of Scotland’s fashion to a broader audience, ensuring the entire value chain reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability and community.”