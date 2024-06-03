More than 10,000 of the word’s greatest athletes are bound for France to take part in this year’s Summer Olympics - taking place from July 26-August 11.
They’ll be competing in a total of 329 events across 32 sports, including breakdancing which is making its games debut.
In the last Olympics Scottish athletes won 16 of Team GB’s 65 medals, with Duncan Scott, Katie Archibald, Kathleen Dawson, Jack Carlin, Angus Groom, Harry Leask, Neah Evans, Laura Muir, Anna Burnet, Sarah Robertson, and Josh Kerr all taking podium places.
That included three gold medals - for Duncan Scott in the 4x200m freestyle relay, Katie Archibald in the women’s madison, and Kathleen Dawson in the mixed 4x100 metre medley relay.
Here are 12 of Scotland’s best medal hopes for this summer.
1. Laura Muir
Inverness-born runner Laura Muir will be hoping to add another 1500 metres Olympic medal to the silver she won in Tokyo 2020. She also took bronze at the 2022 World Championships, gold and bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and two European titles.
2. Eilish McColgan
Daughter of the Olympic 10,000 metres silver medalist Liz McColgan, Eilish McColgan has had less success on the biggest stage, with a 9th place in Tokyo her best finish in three Olympic Games. Currently training following time out after an injury, she's hoping to be fit for Paris and add to a trophy cabinet that already includes European Cup and Commonwealth gold medals in the 10,000 metres.
3. Jemma Reekie
Jemma Reekie seems to be coming into form at just the right time for the Paris Olympics, having raced her way to a 800 metres silver medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow earlier this year. The Scot has previously won European titles at under-20 and under-23.
4. Katie Archibald
Former Glasgow Academy pupil Katie Archibald is one of Scotland's all-time sporting greats, with a record 20 European Championships gold medals. At the Tokyo Olympics she added a Madison gold medal to the Team Pursuit silver she won four years earlier. Three gold medals at last years European Championships (in Omnium, Team pursuit and Madison) show she's still very much at the top of her game.