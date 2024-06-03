2 . Eilish McColgan

Daughter of the Olympic 10,000 metres silver medalist Liz McColgan, Eilish McColgan has had less success on the biggest stage, with a 9th place in Tokyo her best finish in three Olympic Games. Currently training following time out after an injury, she's hoping to be fit for Paris and add to a trophy cabinet that already includes European Cup and Commonwealth gold medals in the 10,000 metres.