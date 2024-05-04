Nadia Alexander

This shop, which offers women’s clothing from the likes of Bella Freud, has been around since 1989. We spoke to the owner, Nadia Alexander, about serving the fashionable set in Hyndland.

What’s your background?

I’m a passionate entrepreneur and have worked for over 20 years in various industries including beauty, fashion and retail. I also established Alexander Manufacturing in 2022 and my main aim is to create and share the very best luxury and sustainable garments with the world. I also own Oliami, multi-brand designer boutique in Auchterarder and at the start of 2024 I bought Pampas boutique in Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pampas exterior

Tell us about Pampas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a retail institution in the heart of the west end. The previous owner built a 35 year success story and I am delighted to have taken over such a thriving and well loved store.

Who is your average customer?

They’re discerning, stylish, appreciate luxury and having on-trend collections on their doorstep. We have a really loyal customer base, many of whom have shopped with us for decades, as well as clients from all over the world.

What's new in the shop for spring/summer 2024?

Our summer collections have landed and we have a beautiful mix of favourite brands such as Essentiel Antwerp, Paige, Frame, Rails and Herno. Resort wear has officially landed and we have loads of choice if you're looking to update your holiday wardrobes with collections from Sundress, new brand Lavi Couture and Hale Bob.

What's selling best?

We’re seeing lots of demand for more trans-seasonal pieces such as our lightweight Harris Wharf coats and the prints and brights from Essentiel Antwerp. Plus our collections from Frame and Paige have been really well received. Jeans in lighter washes and flared styles are proving most popular this season.

Any styling tips?

If in doubt, embrace colour. Mood-boosting hues always make me feel good, even if it’s just accents or accessories. Instant dopamine dressing.