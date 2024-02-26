Jobs boost as Wallyford-based hydrogen specialist Logan Energy secures seven-figure investment that will also fund global growth
An East Lothian-based green energy integrator has secured a £5 million investment boost from parties including Scottish Enterprise and a major share from Asia, saying this will enable it to grow its workforce in the hydrogen sector in Edinburgh and expand internationally.
Logan Energy, which has manufacturing facilities in Wallyford and development facilities at Heriot-Watt University, explained that more than 50 per cent of the total sum is from green energy investment company Lanxing New Energy, which calls Singapore home.
The balance was chipped in by Scottish Enterprise that said it continues to support Logan on its strategic growth path, and the funds are expected to enable Logan Energy to develop its technology base and facilities, and develop its systems-led approach in the emerging hydrogen power sector.
It follows milestones by the company including in 2022 signing up an ex-NATO official to spearhead its net-zero ambitions, and it pointed out that in Scotland, it has been teaming up with Arbikie Distillery to help partly power its operations from green hydrogen, and has also been working on projects in the Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Spain, Singapore, and China.
Bill Ireland, head of Logan Energy, said the business has been working in the hydrogen sector for decades, while he added that the investment allows it “to move forward with our mission to secure our position as an industry leader, providing integrated hydrogen energy systems and energy transition solutions across all market sectors”.
He continued: "It will also allow us to address the supply-chain issues the industry is facing, by developing key relationships with [original equipment manufacturers] and equipment-developers around the globe, and ramp up our ground-breaking research and development (R&D) capabilities here in the UK... the investment from Scottish Enterprise will help develop our vital R&D function and allow us to build a skilled, well-rewarded and long-term workforce in the hydrogen economy.”
Lanxing New Energy chief executive Dr Yuxuan Zhang said: “We’ve been impressed with the Logan Energy team, and the progress they are making in the UK and European market. We are clear that energy systems involving hydrogen have a vital part to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy across the world. We believe Logan Energy to be best in class. Over the coming months we aim to announce several new capabilities for the hydrogen market as we further develop Logan’s strategic plan.”
Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie said: “Logan Energy is pushing to the forefront of the hydrogen sector with its unparalleled whole-system expertise, products, and services. With hydrogen as one of the transformational opportunities Scottish Enterprise is targeting as part of our future focus, Logan is a perfect fit for us to partner with in this investment.”
Logan Energy also highlighted how both the UK and Scottish governments have declared ambitious targets for hydrogen production, and it cited data estimating that the global hydrogen generation market was worth $170.14 billion (£134.2bn) in 2023, and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10 per cent between now and 2030. The Scottish firm’s chairman Ian Marchant said: “Hydrogen has a key part to play in the energy transition in Scotland, the UK, and globally."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.