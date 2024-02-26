An East Lothian-based green energy integrator has secured a £5 million investment boost from parties including Scottish Enterprise and a major share from Asia, saying this will enable it to grow its workforce in the hydrogen sector in Edinburgh and expand internationally.

Logan Energy, which has manufacturing facilities in Wallyford and development facilities at Heriot-Watt University, explained that more than 50 per cent of the total sum is from green energy investment company Lanxing New Energy, which calls Singapore home.

The balance was chipped in by Scottish Enterprise that said it continues to support Logan on its strategic growth path, and the funds are expected to enable Logan Energy to develop its technology base and facilities, and develop its systems-led approach in the emerging hydrogen power sector.

'This investment allows Logan Energy to move forward with our mission to secure our position as an industry leader,' says Logan Energy boss Bill Ireland. Picture: Chris Watt.

Bill Ireland, head of Logan Energy, said the business has been working in the hydrogen sector for decades, while he added that the investment allows it “to move forward with our mission to secure our position as an industry leader, providing integrated hydrogen energy systems and energy transition solutions across all market sectors”.

He continued: "It will also allow us to address the supply-chain issues the industry is facing, by developing key relationships with [original equipment manufacturers] and equipment-developers around the globe, and ramp up our ground-breaking research and development (R&D) capabilities here in the UK... the investment from Scottish Enterprise will help develop our vital R&D function and allow us to build a skilled, well-rewarded and long-term workforce in the hydrogen economy.”

Lanxing New Energy chief executive Dr Yuxuan Zhang said: “We’ve been impressed with the Logan Energy team, and the progress they are making in the UK and European market. We are clear that energy systems involving hydrogen have a vital part to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy across the world. We believe Logan Energy to be best in class. Over the coming months we aim to announce several new capabilities for the hydrogen market as we further develop Logan’s strategic plan.”

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie said: “Logan Energy is pushing to the forefront of the hydrogen sector with its unparalleled whole-system expertise, products, and services. With hydrogen as one of the transformational opportunities Scottish Enterprise is targeting as part of our future focus, Logan is a perfect fit for us to partner with in this investment.”