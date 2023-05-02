The venture has been rolled out by the Edinburgh institution in collaboration with hydrogen technology specialists Logan Energy and PlusZero. The newly named Hydrogen Works building will see the consortium collaborate across a range of hydrogen-related research and industry projects, including clean-power generators, state-of-the-art refuelling infrastructure and cutting-edge energy systems for heavy industry.

As part of Heriot-Watt’s strategy to engage with business and become a leader in sustainability, it is reshaping its Riccarton campus in Edinburgh to house innovative companies and clusters, including Logan Energy and PlusZero. It is estimated that Scotland’s energy-intensive industry, which relies on fossil fuels, is responsible for up to 15 per cent of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Professor Gillian Murray, deputy principal for business and enterprise at Heriot-Watt, said: “Working hand-in-hand with business is at the very heart of what we do at Heriot-Watt University. Hydrogen Works is an excellent example of how co-location on our campuses can drive engagement and accelerate growth in businesses through access to innovation, talent and entrepreneurial minds. We look forward to working in partnership with Logan Energy and PlusZero and building a strong business cluster in Scotland around the future opportunities hydrogen brings to our economy.”

Bill Ireland, chief executive of Logan Energy, said: “With demand for net zero technologies greater than ever, this collaboration demonstrates the innovative ways academia, industry and enterprise can work cheek-by-jowl to meet our collective energy-solution needs. Our partnership with Heriot-Watt University and PlusZero comes at a pivotal moment for hydrogen as part of Scotland and the UK’s energy mix. The further development and roll-out of standardised, proven hydrogen technologies will only accelerate the transition from environmentally damaging fossil fuels and encourage the wider adoption of renewable energy sources across industry and society.”

PlusZero MD David Amos added: “PlusZero Power’s unique offer is to deliver portable clean power wherever it is needed. In the two years since we launched, our innovative green hydrogen generator has already removed tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere at several festivals and live music events.”