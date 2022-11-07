The firm, which is headquartered in Wallyford, to the east of Edinburgh, is supplying and installing a hydrogen trailer filling station, incorporating three trailer bays and filling points. The trailers supply refuelling stations for hydrogen-powered heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

The contract will enable the filling, transport and use of hydrogen fuel in south-east Germany and beyond from the onsite hydrogen production installation. It is estimated that the project will be fully operational by the second half of 2023. According to a recent report, the EU estimates that up to almost a quarter of energy use could be hydrogen-based by 2050, with 17 per cent of new heavy duty fleet vehicles running on hydrogen by the end of the decade.

Logan Energy chief executive Bill Ireland said: “Delivering widespread and accessible hydrogen refuelling infrastructure that can help decarbonise transport is a key step towards tackling climate change, providing security of supply and of cost if developed in the right way. Our partnership with Kraftanlagen comes at a pivotal moment for heavy duty fleets and hydrogen distribution. The further roll-out of our standardised and proven method of hydrogen trailer filling will only accelerate the transition from environmentally damaging fossil fuels and encourage the wider adoption of renewable energy sources by fleet owners and operators. Together with our forward-thinking partner Kraftanlagen, we look forward to helping deliver the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure critical to Germany’s net zero objectives.”

Michael Klamt, project manager at Kraftanlagen, added: “We are pleased to have found a reliable partner in Logan Energy who supports us in the project with its experience in the field of hydrogen filling technology. Kraftanlagen Energies & Services is a long-standing and valued partner to industry and, thanks to its experience in the field of hydrogen technology, is able to make a significant contribution to the energy transition.”

The Bavarian site increases the East Lothian firm’s portfolio of projects throughout Europe, which includes hydrogen infrastructure projects in Tenerife and the Netherlands, as well as numerous locations across the UK.