East Lothian hydrogen innovator gearing up to triple headcount under new MD

The company - a subsidiary of Logan Energy, based in Wallyford, East Lothian - has signalled its growth intentions after appointing former oil and gas engineer Keigh Taylor as its managing director.

H2Tec builds and supplies modular hydrogen energy units, including refuelling stations for commercial vehicle use by HGVs, buses, ships and trains. The firm’s products are being used in transport refuelling projects across the UK and Europe as the use of hydrogen as a low-carbon fuel starts to take off.

The company has a current headcount of 31 but aims to triple in size in the next two to three years, with expansion forecast in Europe, Asia and America.

Taylor has worked as the design manager at Logan Energy for the past four years, and has a background as a “world-class engineer” in oil and gas, the firm said.

His appointment will help the business respond to increasing demand for hydrogen-powered cars, vans, HGVs and trains, as well as renewable energy companies that see hydrogen as a storage solution.

Taylor said: “My new role as MD of H2Tec is to grow the business and help supply the rapidly expanding hydrogen economy. We will achieve this by developing our product line, increase our standardised products range, and deliver quality to our customers.

“Our vision is to be the number one developer of hydrogen equipment, and to become a major employer in Scotland.

“I’m excited about this new role, having seen the huge progress in the hydrogen industry over the last few years.”

He added: “The semi-mobile, containerised hydrogen generation and refuelling stations we make provide resilience and security for our customers. They easily connect to electricity and water supplies to generate hydrogen which can then be compressed, stored and dispensed as required.”

Bill Ireland, chief executive of Logan Energy, said: “Keigh’s appointment sends a strong signal that our group is on track for serious growth. His experience in delivering customer-focused solutions is core to our expansion as we meet the growing demand from companies and public bodies looking to deploy hydrogen infrastructure to help meet climate commitments.”

Logan Energy has built up some 26 years of expertise in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. To date, it has designed, built and installed hydrogen production and refuelling stations for the UK and European markets and is currently constructing further stations for buses, vans, passenger vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles.

It has also installed, commissioned and maintained fuel cells providing heat, power and cooling in landmark buildings in the UK.

Last month, Logan Energy appointed a former high-ranking Nato official as head of transformation.