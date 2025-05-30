Homes giant to build 676 new family houses ‘within easy reach’ of Edinburgh

“By investing in areas where people genuinely want to live, we’re striving to shape integrated neighbourhoods that our buyers will be proud to call home for generations to come” – Gary Heaney, Miller Homes

Hundreds of new homes are set to be built “within easy reach of Edinburgh” after a quartet of sites changed hands.

Housebuilder Miller Homes said it had acquired land at multiple locations, totalling some 91 acres. The move will bring 676 “much-needed” new homes to popular towns and communities within commuting distance of the capital, the firm added.

Edinburgh-headquartered Miller will now begin work on new developments at: East Calder Oaks, East Calder; West Craigs Mews, Edinburgh; Miller Homes at Shawfair, Midlothian; and Avonside Wisp, Whitecross. These developments follow the successful launch of Dalhousie Gate in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian last year, which marked the first in the series of “strategic” land acquisitions by the group.

Miller Homes’ regional operations director Gary Heaney, left, with regional land director David Morgan, right. Picture: Stewart Attwood Photography

Bosses said the four new developments will feature homes in a range of styles and sizes, “meeting the needs of people moving to already vibrant communities or local people who are looking to either up or downsize”.

Gary Heaney, regional operations director at Miller Homes, said: “The acquisition of these four sites marks a significant step in our long-term commitment to creating sustainable, thriving communities across the east of Scotland. By investing in areas where people genuinely want to live, we’re striving to shape integrated neighbourhoods that our buyers will be proud to call home for generations to come.

“With continued strong demand for high-quality new homes in and around Edinburgh, we’re looking forward to playing a part in the next chapter of these already thriving local communities.”

The first homes at Miller Homes at Shawfair will be ready by this October, followed by East Calder Oaks and West Craigs Mews in February 2026 and Avonside Wisp in March 2026.

The East Calder Oaks development will feature 67 four and five-bedroom detached properties, plus 23 “affordable” homes. West Craigs Mews will comprise 92 homes, including two and three-bedroom terraced, three and four-bedroom townhouses, and four and five-bedroom detached homes, as well as 49 affordable homes.

The Shawfair development will feature 176 two and three-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached properties and four and five-bedroom detached homes, plus 44 affordable options. Avonside Wisp in Whitecross, Falkirk will comprise 169 three, four and five-bedrooms styles, and 56 affordable homes.

The housebuilder said it would be delivering energy efficient homes while “working considerately with the natural environment and local communities”. The four new developments are expected to support more than 2,300 jobs, according to the Home Builders Federation housing calculator, Miller added.

The firm, which was founded in 1934, operates UK-wide across three divisions - Scotland, North, Midlands & South. It is active on a string of projects north of the Border.

Last summer, it emerged that it was bringing 81 new homes to West Dunbartonshire after securing a prominent 13-acre plot.