New builds: Fair show for Shawfair showhome double act

Nestled on the edge of The Wisp and just north of Danderhall, Shawfair lies six miles from the Capital’s centre. Stewart Milne is building 143 new dwellings at the development, including 115 premium properties and 28 affordable homes.

The housebuilder will also use the site to showcase its latest Villages range – designed to combine elegance, flexibility and functionality.

The Mellor showhome is a prime example. The house type is an impressive six-bedroom detached unit set over three storeys, and is priced from £420,000 for more than 1,700sq ft of floor space.

An artist's impression of a typical street scene in Shawfair

There is a formal lounge on the ground floor, as well as an integrated garage and storage.

The rear of the property benefits from a light and airy open-plan kitchen and dining space, with French doors opening out to a patio.

The first floor contains four bedrooms, including an ensuite guest bedroom, and a family bathroom. The grand master bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe, ensuite bath and shower room, as well as a seating or study area, while the smaller sixth bedroom could become an office.

The Stratford, a five-bedroom detached family home covering more than 2,035sq ft, is priced from £565,000.

The Mellor's lounge

This design’s downstairs features a double garage, formal lounge and a large, open-plan kitchen-dining and family living space.

The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar for quick and easy meals, while the dining space with French doors is large enough to accommodate a full-sized dining table.

The first-floor L-shaped landing has a dedicated library/study space, as well as ample storage. The guest bedroom has an ensuite shower, and the main has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bath and shower.

Each home comes with a choice of units and worktops, with AEG integrated appliances in the kitchens and a variety of Porcelanosa tiles in the bathrooms.

The open-plan kitchen and dining space in the Mellor house type

Tony Williamson, sales and marketing director for Stewart Milne Homes Scotland, says: “We are creating a vibrant new community with a strong sense of place at Shawfair, and our architects have designed a premium collection of detached family homes with modern living at the forefront of mind. Weaving nature into everyday experience, the development is set amidst tree-lined streets and substantial greenspace, surrounded by cycling and walking paths, woodland and play areas.

“The beautifully designed Mellor and Stratford showhomes will help prospective buyers visualise family life at Shawfair and showcase the incredibly high-quality finish and specification that can be achieved inside our premium homes, to match the high-quality environment.”

Settled within Edinburgh City Bypass, Shawfair is well connected to the Capital and the Borders. Shawfair railway station offers a 15-minute journey to Waverley.

The Stratford's sleek family bathroom

To arrange a viewing, telephone Stewart Milne on 0845-075 8155.

French doors in the Stratford's dining area open directly to the landscaped garden

The contemporary kitchen in the Stratford showhome