Scottish city suburb set for nearly 100 new homes with a third ‘affordable’

A popular Edinburgh neighbourhood is set for almost 100 additional apartments after plans were outlined for a new development.

Housebuilder Cruden Homes, in a joint venture with Evantyr Properties, has acquired a new site on Salamander Street in Leith, as part of an ongoing regeneration of the former industrial area.

The latest proposals envisage a residential development of 99 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, many of which include balconies. Of these, 35 per cent will be allocated as “affordable” housing, surpassing the planning requirement of 25 per cent.

A CGI of the proposed new site and cycle facilities on Salamander Street in Leith, Edinburgh.

Cruden said it would be working alongside 7N Architects to “carefully integrate” the latest scheme with the existing urban landscape, incorporating a central courtyard and “strong connections to sustainable transport options”. Many of the new homes will also back onto the adjacent Leith Links public park.

The development will also be designed around and alongside an active travel initiative that will see the inclusion of a segregated cycle path. The overall aim is to improve travel for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the area.

The latest Leith site is adjacent to the Ropeworks masterplan for more than 600 new homes. Work on Salamander Street is expected to start later this year, subject to final planning conditions being met.

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: “Securing this prime site in the heart of Leith marks the latest phase in our commitment to creating vibrant, sustainable communities where they are needed most.

“Leith is a location that continues to thrive thanks to its strong community spirit and excellent local amenities. In partnership with Evantyr, our plans will deliver a high-quality, sustainable development that complements the surrounding area and provides much-needed new homes, including a significant proportion of affordable housing - creating a modern, connected place where people will love to live.”

Evantyr Properties director Marc Teague added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Cruden Homes on this exciting project in one of Edinburgh’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. Together, we’re bringing forward a development that not only delivers high-quality homes but also enhances the character of the local area through thoughtful design and strong sustainability credentials.