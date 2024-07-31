Glasgow commuter town to get 81 new family homes on site of former monastery
Housebuilder Miller Homes is to bring 81 “much needed” new homes to West Dunbartonshire after securing a prominent 13-acre plot.
The 13-acre site on Cardross Road in Dumbarton has seen various uses over the years, including housing a monastery and, more recently, the Notre Dame School and St Michaels Primary School. Both have been demolished, but many of the existing mature trees and landscaping have been retained.
The new Chapel Gardens development will feature a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes. Construction has already kicked off with homes available to pre-reserve in late summer, the firm said.
Chapel Gardens follows Miller Homes’ other Dumbarton development, Garshake Gardens, which is now nearing completion. It will be the housebuilder’s fourth scheme in West Dunbartonshire over the last few years, joining Braidfields, Millerbank and Garshake Gardens.
Andrew McArthur, regional operations director for Miller Homes Scotland West, said: “West Dunbartonshire is becoming an increasingly popular location for families looking for a new home. The area offers the perfect combination of suburban living with exceptional connectivity by road and rail.
“There is an excellent mix of local amenities and leisure attractions nearby, including Loch Lomond, making it a highly desirable location for people looking to call it home. Thanks to the expertise of our land team, we have secured a fantastic location to create new communities.”
It comes as Scotland faces a “housing emergency” amid concerns that many people are struggling to afford a house for their family without moving away from their hometown.
