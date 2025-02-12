Miller Homes unveils vibrant Leyton showhome

Five-star homebuilder, Miller Homes, has just launched its latest showhome at Edgelaw View, just five miles from Edinburgh city centre. The striking new Leyton showhome is a three-storey townhouse designed to inspire buyers with its bright and bold interiors, showcasing a stylish and contemporary approach to modern family living.

With its doors opened for the first time just this past weekend, the Leyton has been curated to make a statement, featuring an energetic colour palette and playful design elements that bring each room to life. Designed by interior experts at Showbusiness Interiors, the showhome boasts confident colour choices, eye-catching furnishings, and dynamic textures, ensuring visitors leave feeling inspired.

Spread across three floors, the Leyton is ideal for families and city commuters alike. The townhouse format offers flexible living spaces, with an open-plan kitchen and dining area on the ground floor, alongside a spacious bathroom and plenty of storage space. Miller Home’s signature french doors lead out to the rear garden, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living – perfect for entertaining or unwinding after a busy day.

Upstairs, the separate lounge provides a cosy yet stylish retreat, featuring bold feature walls and plush soft furnishings. The serene principal suite with built-in wardrobes and en-suite facilities is also on this floor, as the only bedroom it offers maximum privacy.

Principal Bedroom

The top floor boasts additional bedrooms and a bathroom, providing ample space for growing families or flexible home office options. The bedrooms have each been designed with individuality in mind – from an energising and colourful shared child’s bedroom to a guest bedroom that will be sure to leave guests with décor envy.

Neil Gaffney, Regional Sales Director for Scotland East at Miller Homes, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our brand-new Leyton showhome at Edgelaw View. This home truly embodies the vibrancy of city living while offering a welcoming and versatile space for families and professionals alike. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to experience the bold and exciting interiors for themselves.

Edgelaw View follows on from our previous sell-out Edgelaw development and meets the demand for high-quality new build homes in this desirable area. We’re looking forward to connecting with more members of the community through Edgelaw View and welcoming buyers to this fantastic area of the East of Scotland.”

Located just five miles from Edinburgh city centre, Edgelaw View is perfectly positioned for those looking to enjoy the best of both worlds – a peaceful, family-friendly setting with excellent local amenities but also fantastic transport links into the capital. The development features a range of thoughtfully designed 3 and 4 bedroom homes, making it an attractive option for first-time buyers, families, and professionals seeking a stylish new home.