Highland Spring: Double-digit growth and new flavoured drinks put Scottish water brand on road to £200 million goal

“The growing importance consumers place on health is a key driver behind the exponential growth of the bottled water category” – Simon Oldham, MD

Bottled water brand Highland Spring is on track to meet its £200 million turnover goal after booking a double-digit hike in annual sales.

The Perthshire firm said a strong performance last year had also enabled the brand to step closer towards its target of becoming the UK’s number one water brand by both value and volume.

Newly released results for the year to the end of December 2024 show that the group grew its sales by 13.5 per cent to £148.2m, making progress towards its stated ambition of £200m.

Last year saw Highland Spring roll out a flavoured still water range including apple & blackcurrant.

It described 2024 as a landmark year for the bottled water category, with retail sales across the UK sector soaring past £1.8 billion after 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

The launch of Highland Spring’s flavoured still water range in 2024 - designed to meet growing consumer demand for healthier hydration options - has also driven accelerated growth by enabling the business to tap into the £400m flavoured water category. To support this strategic expansion, an investment of about £10m was made at the firm’s Blackford site, near Auchterarder, unlocking around 25 per cent of additional growth capacity annually.

Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring Group, said: “The growing importance consumers place on health is a key driver behind the exponential growth of the bottled water category. At Highland Spring, we have remained focused on meeting this demand by continuing to evolve our brand and business - most recently through the launch of our new flavoured water range.

“I am incredibly proud of our impressive performance and the fact that our iconic Highland Spring brand has secured its place as the nation’s favourite way to hydrate.”

He added: “Looking ahead, we remain committed to a long-term strategy that reshapes our business, champions the provenance of the Highland Spring brand, and invests in innovative product and packaging solutions. Our goal is to create lasting value while making a positive impact on people, society and the planet.”